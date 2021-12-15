Ryan Griffin Welcoming Back Fellow TEs to Jets' Practices

Even while Griffin has helped bring the TE back into the Jets offense — his next TD catch will be his eighth as a Jet, which would make him the highest-scoring Jets TE in the last decade or since Dustin Keller's most productive seasons — it's been somewhat lonely out on the turf as first Tyler Kroft went on Injured Reserve with a chest injury last month and Trevon Wesco has been out the past two games with an ankle injury.

But Wesco was listed as fully practicing Wednesday.

"Yeah, I miss my guy Trevon," Griffin said. "I think we have a lot of similarities coming out from the tight end position. ... It's just fun playing with him. He's a physical guy, but he's got some ballskills as well. So It's fun talking with him out on the field together and working with him. I'm looking forward to him getting back."

And with Kroft cleared to return to practice this week, suddenly the position could be regaining its full complement of blockers and catchers soon. And if that happens Sunday, so much the better for QB Zach Wilson and the Jets' offense against the Dolphins' zero blitz.

"Yeah, I think the ball's got to come out, right? So they're bringing one more than we can block and the ball's got to come out on time, accurately, and then everybody has to be on the same page because if you mess up one block, then you've got two free runners coming at the quarterback. And the receivers have to be on the same page as well. If they're running off route, then nowhere to go with the ball with quarterback. So everybody's got to be as one, 11 guys on the same page, and get that ball out quick."

And Griffin's optimistic that the offensive hospital list will turn into a few victory party lists over the last month of this season.