ROSELINDA: A Time for Family, Good Cheer

The season has been moving by so quickly and I've been enjoying every moment and it's already December! Just like football is to me, Christmas is very family-oriented and I'm thankful to have a great support system! We have a tradition in my family that at Thanksgiving, we pick our Secret Santa out of a hat for Christmas. Every year we always have a different member of the family host Christmas at their house. I love opening presents and having an amazing dinner with my family.