Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda Seeks to Continue His Journey of Growth with Jets

After 3 Years of Increasing Impact at Pitt, 'I Needed to Better Advance Myself ... I Felt Like It Was That Time'

May 10, 2023 at 07:59 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ2_3121-abanikanda-thumb

Israel Abanikanda is less about status-quo than he is about status-grow. And while he continues his maturation process, he likes to prove, to himself and others, that he's on the right track, that he's becoming his own man.

He still likes to reflect on his high school career, when he bypassed the kind of sports in Brooklyn for football.

"It was kind of a hard process," Abanikanda said during the Jets' recent rookie minicamp, "because everybody didn't really believe in me. A lot of people doubted. 'You can't play football and go to the NFL from Brooklyn, New York.' But I felt I could show them."

From Abraham Lincoln HS it was on to Pitt, which has been and continues to be a developer of NFL-ready players and stars, particularly at Abanikanda's position of running back. "Izzy" really appreciated his three seasons under HC Pat Narduzzi.

"Coach Narduzzi really made us men on and off the field," he said. "He uses a different type of coaching style. He can be hard on you on the field, but then off the field he can tell you what you need to get better or even life lessons. 'Duzzi's just a real man, a standup guy."

Abanikanda could have remained at Pitt for 2023, but he had a particular reason for deciding to enter the NFL draft of two weeks ago, when the Jets selected him in the fifth round. It had a lot to do with his eruption in his third season as a dynamic college RB who totaled 1,431 rushing yards and scored 21 touchdowns in 11 games.

As his Pitt and now his Jets teammate, tackle Carter Warren said of him, "He was amazing. I knew as soon as I opened up that lane, he was going to hit the hole."

"Ever since I was young, I played against older kids, older players," he said. "I felt this past year that the game started slowing down in a way. So I felt like for me to be a man on and off the field, I needed to better advance myself. I felt like it was that time."

On the one hand, it might have seemed as if the Jets didn't need another dasher like Abanikanda, what with Michael Carter, Breece Hall and Bam Knight already in the RBs room, not to mention guest appearances by WR Mecole Hardman Jr., who often went in motion and exploded out of jet sweeps and bubble screens for big yardage with the Chiefs.

But setting aside Hardman's 4.33 speed in the 40, with Abanikanda's 4.45 speed (at Pitt's pro day) combined with Hall's 4.39, Carter's 4.50 and Knight's 4.53, the Jets have assembled arguably the fastest backfield in their history. Now can it mesh with new QB Aaron Rodgers and new OC Nathaniel Hackett and become one of their most effective? And can Izzy find his niche and make it his own, as he did in Brooklyn and at Pitt? He said he's starting over in some ways, yet he's closer than ever to reaching his potential.

"It feels like I'm back at freshman year at college," Abanikanda said. "I'm getting ready for a long season, ready to work with my new teammates, get my respect, and show them that I can [make an] impact as well."

Through the Lens | Best Photos from 2023 Jets Rookie Minicamp

See the top photos of the 2023 Jets Rookies on the field for the first time.

E_SZ1_5895
1 / 70
E_SZ2_9887
2 / 70
E_SZ2_8931
3 / 70
E_SZ2_8500
4 / 70
E_SZ2_8011
5 / 70
E_SZ2_2027
6 / 70
E_SZ2_8314
7 / 70
E_SZ2_8169
8 / 70
E_SZ1_5294
9 / 70
E_SZ2_2506
10 / 70
E_SZ2_3029
11 / 70
E_SZ2_8112
12 / 70
E_SZ2_4000
13 / 70
E_SZ2_4971
14 / 70
E_SZ2_7983
15 / 70
E_SZ1_5122
16 / 70
E_SZ2_4744
17 / 70
E_SZ2_4764
18 / 70
E_SZ2_4412
19 / 70
E_SZ2_4577
20 / 70
E_SZ2_4531
21 / 70
E_SZ2_4044
22 / 70
E_SZ2_3714
23 / 70
E_SZ2_2339
24 / 70
E_SZ2_4026
25 / 70
E_SZ2_3183
26 / 70
E_SZ2_2864
27 / 70
E_SZ2_3842
28 / 70
E_SZ2_3121
29 / 70
E_SZ2_3046
30 / 70
E_SZ2_8351
31 / 70
E_SZ2_2838
32 / 70
E_SZ2_2732
33 / 70
E_SZ2_2761
34 / 70
E_SZ2_2611
35 / 70
E_SZ2_2523
36 / 70
E_SZ2_2445
37 / 70
E_SZ2_2476
38 / 70
E_SZ2_2218
39 / 70
E_SZ2_2147
40 / 70
E_SZ2_2294
41 / 70
E_SZ2_1603
42 / 70
E_SZ2_2118
43 / 70
E_SZ2_1784
44 / 70
E_SZ2_1467
45 / 70
E_SZ2_1933
46 / 70
E_SZ2_1994
47 / 70
E_SZ2_0238
48 / 70
E_SZ1_6742
49 / 70
E_SZ2_1880
50 / 70
E_SZ2_0480
51 / 70
E_SZ2_1769
52 / 70
E_SZ2_0908
53 / 70
E_SZ2_1399
54 / 70
E_SZ1_5311
55 / 70
E_SZ2_0444
56 / 70
E_SZ2_0005
57 / 70
E_SZ1_6608
58 / 70
E_SZ2_0268
59 / 70
E_SZ2_0075
60 / 70
E_SZ1_6002
61 / 70
E_SZ1_6567
62 / 70
E_SZ1_6098
63 / 70
E_SZ1_6003
64 / 70
E_SZ1_6488
65 / 70
E_SZ1_5822
66 / 70
E_SZ1_5797
67 / 70
E_SZ1_5675
68 / 70
E_SZ1_5763
69 / 70
E_SZ1_5464
70 / 70
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Will Host Dolphins in NFL's First-Ever Black Friday Game

AFC East Division Foes Will Meet on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.

news

Jets Assistant GM Rex Hogan: Aaron Rodgers Is the Most Natural Passer in the History of the Game

Trade for Future Hall of Fame QB, Trades in the NFL Draft and the Israel Abanikanda Shock in Round 5

news

With Improved Jets, Has Robert Saleh's Messaging Changed?

HC Says T Mekhi Becton Looks Fantastic; Allen Lazard and Corey Davis Provide Size at WR

news

OL Billy Turner Says Joining the Jets Was a No-Brainer

10-Year Veteran Has Played With Aaron Rodgers; Impressed by Young Green & White Team

news

Jets Excited About Rookie LB Zaire Barnes

HC Robert Saleh Says Former W. Michigan Defender Will Compete for Third LB Spot

news

4 Things That Stood Out at Jets' Recent Rookie Minicamp

HC Robert Saleh Has Not Only a Draft Pick but a Scout at Pitt; Intriguing QB & WR Get Tryouts

news

Dane Brugler Tabs 3 Undrafted Free Agents With Best Chance to Make Jets Roster

Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson, Florida S Trey Dean Top the List

news

Notebook | Why Was 2023 Jets Rookie Minicamp Different?

Robert Saleh Holds Draft Picks Out of Practice; Seventh-Round Pick Shares Mickey Shuler Story

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'Never Been Around a Quarterback Quite Like' Aaron Rodgers

Former Packers QB Has 'Fire' In His Eyes

news

Will McDonald, Joe Tippmann Say Day 1 of Jets Rookie Minicamp Was 'Great'

Robert Saleh 'Excited' to Work with First-Round Pick; Former Wisconsin Center Received Welcome Gifts from Nick Mangold and Jason Fabini

news

Jets O-Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker: It Feels Good to Be Back Out There

Returns From Injury to Discover a 'Chill Dude,' Aaron Rodgers, at QB

Advertising