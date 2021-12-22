Ron Middleton Takes Jets Coaching Reins on Interim Basis: 'Good Plan in Place'

But as for on-field work, Middleton's the man in charge until Saleh gets cleared. And while he has no head-coaching experience on his curriculum vitae and said, "I was an associate head coach at Duke and I had to run a practice one day," he was in his element with the Jets today.

"Everything's been positive," he said. "Basically, I told them we're all professionals, nobody knows what's going to happen, but what we do know is that we have a game on Sunday, at this point. Maybe that changes tonight, tomorrow, day after, who knows? But right now, we're getting ready to practice and we're all professionals. ... So, let's go out here and let's practice and let's get better and let's start preparing to get ready to beat the Jaguars on Sunday."

And this despite having good relationships with many still in the Jacksonville organization, even with the arrival and recent departure of Urban Meyer as the Jaguars head coach.

"Those guys will tell you they want to beat me as bad as I want to beat them, and that's just the way it is," Middleton said. "Whenever you go to a different team, competing against friends — and I consider a bunch of people over there my friends — you want to beat them. It doesn't make it easier by no means, but it's going to be fun."

Middleton wouldn't speculate on why Saleh chose him to man the helm until Saleh can return. But no question the two bonded when their assistant coaching careers overlapped with the Jaguars from 2014-16. While Saleh went west to serve as the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017-20, Middleton remained coaching the Jags' tight ends. And when Saleh got the Jets job and needed a TEs coach and Middleton was available, that was a no-brainer.

And, Middleton explained, having this coaching transition arise this late in the season is helpful, even the goal is always the same.