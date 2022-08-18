Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson's Back at Jets Camp, 'Champing at the Bit to Get to Rehab'

"If Zach is ready to go, he's going to be the Week 1 starter," he answered a different question. "If not, then Joe will. We're going to take it by how Zach looks, how he moves, how he feels, and what the doctors tell us."

Meanwhile, Flacco has stepped under center and taken the first offense's reins for now.

"It's is comforting," Saleh said about being able to turn to a seasoned, decorated veteran signal-caller like Flacco while Wilson mends. "And I'll throw a shoutout to Mike White, too. I've said it a hundred times — I think we've got three starting quarterbacks. Joe's proven throughout his time that he's a winner. ... He's been efficient. We've got all the confidence in the world in him to get the job done."

And that goes for the players at practice and in games circling around him to get the play calls.

"There's just a lot of respect," the coach said. "Joe's a veteran, he understands football, he's got a calm to him in the huddle, he's got a great demeanor, a great presence. It's all-encompassing for him. He's been there, done that, so he just kind of eases the huddle."

Saleh noted that the offense under Flacco's hand should look the same as it does under Wilson's, except maybe for Wilson's sometimes outstanding dance steps when he's on the move.