Robert Saleh: 'Young Guys' Battling for Comeback Win Is 'Fun Part of Preseason'

But this is preseason, when strange things can and often do happen. Instead of suffering a huge downer of a loss on opening night, the Jets' backups came on and scored 24 of the game's last 31 points. In the process, they overcame that 14-0 deficit, marking the sixth time in franchise preseason history that the Jets had come back to win a game after trailing by 14 or more points. The two largest comebacks were both home games vs. the Eagles, a 28-27 win after trailing by 20 in the fourth quarter in 2004, then two years later a 20-17 success after trailing by 17-0 into the third quarter in 2006.

"How about the quarterback? He was fun," Saleh said of Streveler, the journeyman who in 2019 led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the CFL's Grey Cup and on Friday night led the Jets on two fourth-quarter TD drives to secure this summer's "Green Cup."

"I thought [TE Lawrence] Cager did a great job. I loved [Nate] Herbig, the offensive linemen who was nursing aches and pains and was just grinding down there. I saw [TE Jeremy] Ruckert scored a touchdown. Then the defense, the D-line just overall had really good execution across the board. They had that one drive, obviously [giving up an 18-play TD drive to the Eagles backups to fall behind, 21-17]. But up till then, they had a lot of 3-and-outs and were doing a really nice job."

"One of my favorite things about preseason is the second half, when those young guys that are battling for rosters spots get to come out on the field and represent the style that they want. They're fighting and they're gassed and they're doing everything. I'm excited to see that. That's the fun part of preseason, that's why we play preseason is to watch those guys."

The not-fun part of preseason is possibly losing your starting QB in the preseason for an extended period. But nothing will keep that kind of bad news at bay than a comeback win in the same game.