Robert Saleh: The Guys Want to Be Here

With a new head coach and his staff, new schemes of offense and defense and new opportunities, the Jets have had an excellent turnout this week to kick off the team's voluntary organized team activities (OTAs).

"It's been great," Head Coach Robert Saleh said on Thursday morning in a Zoom call with reporters. "I think we're well over 80 and it's been fantastic. The guys working want to be here. I think it goes for most teams, guys understand and they want to put in the work. They've gone a long time without football. We've had great collaboration from the staff and player reps, everything has been up to date and it has been very productive."

He added: "I told the guys no one makes the team in OTAs. You might grab our attention, but at the end of day, when pads come on is when it gets real."

Saleh was back at the Jets Atlantic Training Center in Florham Park, NJ, after Wednesday evening's trip into Manhattan to catch the Knicks' NBA playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. It was his first visit to what is called "The World's Most Famous Arena," and he was impressed.