Robert Saleh Sees Energy, Positivity as Jets Hit Minicamp Week

Some NFL teams have canceled their minicamps this spring but first-year head coach Robert Saleh explained that's not the direction he's looking to go in as the Jets hold their mandatory full-squad minicamp this week, then head into the dark period on the calendar before training camp begins. However, he does allow for some tweaking of Thursday's final-day schedule.

"I feel like the guys have had a really good offseason of work," Saleh told Jets reporters via Zoom on Tuesday morning. "That third day, I just felt like it would be good for organizational meetings and to just cross some T's and dot some I's. So it's not completely off, but we'll just do some in-house stuff and not touch the practice field."

But Saleh is a big proponent of the new direction most teams are heading with their athletic care and performance staffs.

"The way people practice and train, with science and GPS numbers and tracking data and all the different things that have been made available to us, not only as a coaching staff but as a performance staff, have really helped with regards to how we train," he said. "We're mindful of making sure that we're always trying to peak and reach different peak levels. We don't want to train them to be soft. We want to train them to continue to build and get better with regards to their load."

This may be a kinder, gentler NFL, but only by a little, and with a definite balancing act so that players reduce the risk of injury and increase their ability to grow.

"Even if we wanted to be the old-school, two-a-day, double padded practices, you just can't, per league rules," Saleh said. "But I do believe that you do need pads on, you do have to be able to hit and run into one another on a day-to-day basis.