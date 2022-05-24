Robert Saleh Sees Confident, Decisive Zach Wilson as Jets OTAs Begin 

The Jets have begun Phase 3. That means Organized Team Activity practices are under way at the Atlantic Health Training Center. And head coach Robert Saleh likes what he's seen so far.

"We've got an unbelievable turnout, a lot of great, positive vibes out there," Saleh told reporters before Tuesday's second OTA practice. "We're excited about that."

And about one of the players that many fans and media want to hear about, Saleh is equally upbeat.

"You'll see him," the second-year HC said of his second-year QB, Zach Wilson. "He looks good, he looks confident, his shoulders are back, he's not caved in. He's confident, he's smiling, he's vocal. You can always tell the confidence level and their understanding of what they're being asked to do by the volume of their voice. And he's getting pretty loud."

Of course, demeanor is important but not all-important in the NFL. And Saleh described what he saw of Wilson from the three weeks of Phase 2 workouts and Monday's first OTA practice.

"It's only been one day with Phase 3," Saleh said. "If we go through Phase 2, he clearly has a much better understanding — not to say he didn't have an understanding before but it just clicks differently in year two. Yesterday was a really cool day. He was very decisive, got the ball where it needed to get to. You just see little things in his game. And as we install more and put more of a load not only on his teammates but on himself, you'll see the amount of growth that we've made."