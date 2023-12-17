HC Robert Saleh Credits Dolphins, Says Jets' Sunday Showing 'Just Wasn't Good Enough'

Even the special teams, which had been effective on fake punts this year, came up short when, on fourth-and-4, upback Ashtyn Davis, who had one conversion on a fake this season, lost a yard. The Dolphins' field position at the Jets 41 set up their second score.

"We never got a chance to call it in the Black Friday game," Saleh said of the play. "We felt we had the look we wanted, but it didn't work out the way we wanted."

The same could be said about much of this season, from Aaron Rodgers' injury early on opening night against the Bills through the 5-9 record after Sunday's loss that ensured no better than an 8-9 season. But Saleh kept his focus ahead, not looking behind but ahead toward Sunday's final home game against Washington, followed by road matches at Cleveland and New England.

"It's disappointing, starting from the first series of the year all the way to now. It's been a constant battle,": he said. "I do appreciate the heck out of our guys. We've still got three games left to finish strong. As bad as we feel now, we've got to remember that we felt pretty good last week, too. And we've got a good Washington team coming in licking their chops. So we've got to go take care of business and take care of that one."

Saleh also remained upbeat that the development of some outstanding young players will not be sidetracked by the way this season has unfolded. Second-year wideout Garrett Wilson, for instance, wasn't targeted until the third quarter and finished with three receptions for 29 yards, all on the same third quarter drive that ended on an interception thrown by backup QB Trevor Siemian after their best penetration of the day to the Dolphins 33. The CBS cameras offered the frustration Wilson was feeling with the unfolding game.