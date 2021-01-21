Robert Saleh Says as Jets HC, 'I'm Back Home ... I'm Supposed to Be Here'

So what will Saleh's mind hatch for his new team, what will his leadership look like to the Jets and their fans in 2021 and beyond? Two main points came through loud and clear in the news conference. The first point involves the working arrangements between coaches and players.

"I'll tell you what, in my heart I do believe there's a respect level with regards to how things get done when people are trying to do things together," he said. "There's a notion of coaches coach and players play. I've never taken to that notion. I believe coaches and players are in this thing together. I believe the investment that coaches put in their players has to be the equivalent of the investment you put in your children. You've got to invest everything in your heart and in your soul into those players because they're relying on you to help them be their absolute best so they can showcase their skills on Sunday.

And when that investment is reciprocated and there are investments on both sides, he said, "It becomes personal. And when it becomes personal, it becomes very, very, very special. That's the environment we're trying to create here, to where everybody is investing in one another. When the connection is made at the personal level, you just feel it's your responsibility not to let that person down."

How will the Jets go about build that mindset? Saleh has a saying for that, which began when the 49ers defenses he was coordinating from 2017-20 showed steady progress each year while wearing rubber wristbands featuring that particular slogan.