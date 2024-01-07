Robert Saleh Is 'Proud of the Guys' for Jets' Win over Bill Belichick's Patriots: 'Something Special'

Saleh was asked a few questions about only a few of the individuals who starred in this. Mostly he gushed about RB Breece Hall, who cleared so many Green & White historical hurdles in rushing for 178 yards, gaining 190 scrimmage yards, and breezing down the left sideline with his 50-yard game-clinching touchdown.

He also had words of good promise, not as much for his defense, which came through again as it had many times this season, but for his inconsistent and injury-riddled offensive performers.

"We beat three playoff teams. We made life hard on a lot of quarterbacks in this league that are going to the playoffs. We ended this losing streak. We beat Philly for the first time in franchise history," he rattled off. "At the same time, we've got a lot of young guys who got better on offense, a lot of young guys who got a lot of reps. There's a lot of really cool things on the offensive side of the ball and something we look forward to as we continue to build."

The building will be hard to see for the opening months of the coming offseason, but eventually Aaron Rodgers will fully return to running the offense again, the defense will be better than ever, unrestricted free agents and top draft choices will arrive, and the Jets will start up again. Saleh knows how his players feel about this season, he's heard how the fans and media have responded to it.

And he was happy to sever this New England success from the season it was a part of and add it to the season ahead, for everyone's benefit. Trevor Siemian, who ended up as Saleh's QB starter for the final three games this season, thought he knew how the coach felt about the year ahead and the streaks behind.

"It means a lot," Siemian said of the win over the Patriots. "I'm sure Coach isn't fired up when he gets questioned about that stuff. Next year will be a new year, this team will die. But for lack of a better word, you won't have to ask about it anymore."