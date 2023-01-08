Robert Saleh Post-Miami: 'It's Frustrating Because You Know You're Right There'

But, he said of this game, in which it was impossible for them to get a 9-8 record or get into the playoffs, "We asked the guys to fight and they absolutely fought all the way to the end. Give credit to Miami, they're going to the playoffs. But we gave 'em a run."

Fight was the right word. It seemed like a fight just to fill out their active roster this past week, with three starting offensive linemen and a starting safety went on Injured Reserve, Joe Flacco stepped in for QB Mike White and his aggravated rib injury, and during the game both defensive leader C.J. Mosley and rookie phenom Sauce Gardner left the action with injuries. Mosley returned and Gardner, who again helped to defuse the explosive plays that can be provided by Miami WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, wanted to come back.

The Jets offense struggled again to low totals — no TDs for the third straight game, 187 yards, 11 first downs. At least they suffered no turnovers (although a fumble on the last-play lateral resulted in a Miami safety for the game's final two points), and they also converted seven of 16 third-down situations.

But Flacco, starting his fourth game this season and first since September, had a reaction similar to his head coach about the offense: "I'm proud of my guys. Things were kind of tough sledding, but we battled."

And those are the qualities the head coach still sees as he executed a Saleh segue to discuss what lies ahead now in the seemingly interminable NFL offseason before the next season gets under way. Why, how is it that he feels that way?