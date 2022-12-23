Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's Struggles vs. Jaguars: 'Confidence Is a Big Thing'

Saleh said he didn't know the answer to why the Jets offense has moved better in spots with other QBs under center, but he did identify a factor that Wilson talked about.

"Confidence is a big thing. As a human, you're going to have adversity in your life, ups and downs. And obviously, he's in it right now," the coach said. "Zach's the kind of kid who's going to keep his head down, work through it and try to find ways to improve. You'd be remiss saying there wasn't a confidence thing there. We've got to help him out with that, too."

The reset hasn't gone the way everyone at One Jets Drive has wanted. When he returned from his preseason knee injury and rehab to start Game 4 at Pittsburgh, he began a seven-game stretch in which he and the Jets went 5-2 but finished with two losses to the Patriots in in a three-game span. Mike White took over for three games, going 1-2 but sustaining a rib injury in his third start, at Buffalo. Wilson returned for Detroit and Jacksonville and went 0-2.

"Yeah, man, it's tough. I'm working my way through it," he said. "But I've got to be optimistic here. I'm just going to go to work and show the guys how much I care for them."

But as for whether Wilson will get to show that care in the final two games, at Seattle and at Miami, Saleh wouldn't speculate on whether White would return to the starter's role if he got clearance from the team's medical staff.