Robert Saleh on Jets' Showing Against Buffalo: 'Clearly It's Not Good Enough'

The run defense was slightly better than it was at Indy, if 5.8 yards/carry and four rushing touchdowns Sunday is better than the Colts' 8.7 yards/carry and three TDs.

"Again, we'll look at it. We didn't do much of anything very good defensively," he said, then, after drawing a breath, added, "They hit us on a couple of reverses, broke some tackles, did some good things, got us on the edge on the first drive of the game. Obviously we've got to be better."

Flipping across the line of scrimmage, QB Mike White and the offense didn't have the kind of magical day they experienced vs. the Bengals. White was sacked only once but was under pressure and also succumbed to some of Buffalo's defensive mastery as he threw four interceptions and the Jets' two touchdowns didn't come until the fourth quarter, after the visitors had opened a 38-3 lead.

But while the Bills D came on strong, the Jets committed some errors, besides the picks, to help turn what could've been a feelgood, get-back-in-the-game second quarter into a 15-minute opportunity lost.

It began on the continuation of the Jets' drive from the first quarter, which reached fourth-and-1 at the Buffalo, from where Saleh was going to go for it to extend the drive. But the Jets suffered a delay of game, one of nine penalties marked off against them, and wound up punting.

"We felt good with where we were," he said about the go-for-it call. "We should've gotten the ball off."

Then late in the period, Buffalo had opened a 17-3 lead with an explosive two-minute drill, but with under a minute to go, the Jets were trying to get back into at least field goal position. White found Corey Davis for his first catch of the game, a 28-yarder to the Bills 33. But S Micah Hyde ripped the ball out of Davis' grip and recovered the fumble. Then the Bills went on to score three TDs in rapid succession, beginning with the opening drive of the third quarter.

"Right there it's 17-3 and we have a chance to get it to 17-6, worst-case scenario," he said. "And I know Corey is grinding, trying to gain more yards, trying to fight, so it's not from lack of effort or concentration. Credit them, they got the ball out. But coming out in the second half and not to be able to get something going is frustrating."

To put the topper on the day, Saleh wasn't asked too many questions about QB Zach Wilson's physical condition, only because his cornerbacks, not quarterbacks, suffered another injury with the loss in the second quarter of starting RCB Brandin Echols to a quadriceps injury. Combined with the injuries absorbed at safety, the Jets could be hamstrung as they try to ready their forces for next Sunday's home game against the 3-7 Dolphins.