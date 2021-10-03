Robert Saleh on Jets Locker Room Following First Career Win: 'It's Awesome'

Regarding the defense, the unit after Saleh's heart, the HC was effusive in his analysis.

"The defense has been spectacular all season," he said. "Stats don't do justice to what they've ben able to accomplish at all three levels. The D-line was outstanding, the linebackers were outstanding. The young DBs, play after play after play, through all the adversity — call them what you will. We had the game over several times in regulation. But credit to them. We were fantastic."

It all came together for a number of firsts for many of the Jets players and coaches, especially those who are new to the operation this season. Among the firsts that Saleh can savor if he choose back at home late tonight:

■ The offense's first first-half touchdown of the season, which came at the end of Wilson's first of four 70-yard drives, his first of four TD drives, crowned by rookie RB Michael Carter plowing up the middle for the 2-yard TD, with a lot of help from his bigbody friends shepherding him across the goal line. That TD also ended the Green & White's touchdown-less streak at nine quarters.

■ The defense's first seven-sack game in the last four seasons. They also had three more red zone stops in five opportunities.

■ His Jets' first comeback win — in fact their first multiple-comeback win, from 9-0 down to 10-9 ahead in the third quarter, from 17-10 down to 24-17 ahead in the fourth until the Titans scored late in regulation to send the game to OT. Also with those advantages, his Jets held their first leads of the season after spending no time ahead in the first three games.

■ His Jets' first overtime win. They hadn't had an OT victory since stopping the Jaguars at MetLife, 23-20, in 2017.

■ His Jets' first home win, after dropping their home opener two weeks ago to the Patriots, 25-6.

■ His Jets' first win. It took four games, and it looked shaky at times early and late, but the Jets got it done.

Now the trick will be one of balance. Saleh, with no strong emotion showing but that tiny half-smile of his letting him know that he believes in the culture he and his staff and players are installing, repeated the mantra about losing doesn't define and neither does winning, this time in case the Jets think they've got everything figured out before they head over this week to London to prepare to play the Falcons next Sunday.