Robert Saleh on Jets Coming Up Short vs. Miami: 'This One Was Lost'

■ Two fourth-quarter defensive penalties were brutal. On third-and-4 from the Jets 5, Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa threw an incompletion but was pushed after the throw by DL John Franklin-Myers. First-and-goal from the 2 leading to the Dolphins' TD for a 21-14 lead. Next drive: third-and-3 at the Jets 31, Tagovailoa sacked for the first time in the game ... except he wasn't sacked because rookie CB Jason Pinnock was flagged for defensive holding. First down at the 26 moving toward Jason Sanders' FG to make it 24-14.

"The Pinnock one, he was being aggressive with a big tight end. I'll never fault being aggressive," Saleh said. "JFM, that was unacceptable."

■ K Matt Ammendola missed two long field goals. His 55-yarder in the second quarter, which would've given the Jets a 10-7 lead, bounced off the outside of the left upright, and his 40-yarder in the third frame, which would've cut their deficit to 14-10, missed further left. The misses led Saleh to send Ammendola out for a 56-yarder earlier in the third, then said "I changed my mind" about the long kick, take the delay and punt.

Saleh did have some silver linings to comment on. Offensively he praised his rookies, WR Elijah Moore, RB Michael Carter, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, and the rest of his young group that he and the Jets are counting on in the coming weeks and years. The defense, he assessed, "still could've been better, but I felt they played their butts off."

But he came back to the one point that stood out like a sore thumb today, and that was not being able to stay in the game for 60 minutes against a team having its own problems, one they needed to beat at home to take a big step forward, and as Saleh said, "This one we lost."