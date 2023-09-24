Robert Saleh Not Worried About Jets Pointing Fingers: 'We've Got a Great Locker Room'

The way the numbers broke down for both the O and D were baffling. The offense through three quarters had four first downs, 60 yards, were 1-for-10 on third downs and had put just three points on the board.

A plus for Wilson and the offense was that they didn't turn the ball over — one reason the Jets remained in the game for the entire fourth quarter until Wilson's Hail Mary pass glanced off of Garrett Wilson's shoulder, then Randall Cobb's outstretched hand at the goal line.

Similarly, the defense at the half had yielded 10 first downs, 216 yards and 6-for-10 on third downs, and it had no takeaways or sacks for the game. But the unit did buckle down in the second half to allow 142 yards and no TDs.

MLB C.J. Mosley cut to the big-picture view on why the defense has struggled for stretches in each of the first three games to get off the field.

"Teams are doing a great job of game-planning against us," Mosley said ."I thought we played a decent game, but we've got to hold ourselves to a high standard. We said we're going to be the best defense in the world, we can't make those mistakes."

DL John Franklin-Myers also wasn't looking across the line to point out Jets culprits for Sunday's loss, He put it on himself and his D-line.