Robert Saleh: Jets' 'Vibe Was Good' at Half but 'It Just Didn't Come to Fruition'

Coach Is 'Proud of the Guys' but They Have Much to Learn from Miami Loss About 'December Football'

Dec 19, 2021 at 06:50 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

AP21353808721675-saleh-thumb
Doug Murray/Associated Press

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked some pointed questions following the Jets' fall-from-ahead 31-24 loss to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. But there was only so much he could say because he'd answered some of those questions in the previous weeks of his first season at the helm.

Two key queries: Why not four quarters of solid football? Why only two?

"I think the guys felt good about where they stood," Saleh said of the feeling of his locker room at halftime with the Green & White sitting on top of the Aqua & Coral, 17-10. "I know we did as a coaching staff. We were running the ball well, we were playing good defense, we were good on third down, we were moving the chains, Zach [Wilson] was doing some cool things off-schedule.

"The vibe was good. It just didn't come to fruition."

That was backed up by the first half/second half statistical breakdowns:

Table inside Article
First Half Second Half
First Downs Jets 13-9 Dolphins 14-3
Rushing Yards Jets 65-64 Dolphins 119-37
Total Yards Jets 174-147 Dolphins 232-54
Third Downs Jets 2/5 to 1/5 Dolphins 4/7 to 1/6
Possession Jets 15:09-14:51 Dolphins 19:31-10:29

"Obviously, we had a lead, an opportunity ... the message didn't change from the beginning of the week," Saleh said. "Just the challenge of running the football, playing good defense, scoring points, keeping points off the board — it's not revolutionary. The adjustments are made and all that stuff. But the mindset to win in December always comes down to the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, with the ball in your hand, with a chance to go score."

Saleh's message on December football was a variation on a theme he's been sounding most of the season, about the youth of his team, how they're learning all the time, how it's going to "flip."

The learning continues into the 12th month of the season, when so far the Jets' record is 0-3.

"We gave everything we had, and I promise you they gave it right back because they're trying to stay alive and stay in the hunt. And winning games in December is a grind, it's a back-and-forth battle, and it comes down to the fourth quarter and to a few plays that make or break you.

"So I'm proud of the guys for the resilience and the fight. There's going to be a lot of things that we can learn from this game. We've got three games left of December football to learn how to win these games. Because I promise you we're going to be in these positions and what can we learn from this season in terms of what it takes to win these games going into next year when we're in this position again to be able to close [games] out."

The learning will be applied first to an opponent, struggling as much as the Jets in the Jaguars, who will come to MetLife next Sunday at 2-12. Then Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (10-3 before Sunday night's game) to North Jersey the following week before the Jets wrap up '21 in early '22 at Buffalo (8-6).

Elijah Riley 'Checked Out Fine'
One last note on December football: That's not the most important thing when it comes to the health of Jets S Elijah Riley. But Saleh said Riley seemed to be on the rebound after his violent collision with DL teammate Kyle Phillips, which resulted in his being immobilized and carted off the field to cheers from the Hard Rock Stadium crowd early in the third quarter.

"I'm still trying to get the details," Saleh said at the top of his news conference, adding, "He's good, he checked out fine. He'll travel back with the team."

Game Gallery | Jets at Dolphins | Week 15

See Best Images from the Game in Miami

E_SS1_0513
1 / 56
E_SS1_0100
2 / 56
E_SS3_0649
3 / 56
E_SS1_0419
4 / 56
E_SS3_0629
5 / 56
E_SS1_0397
6 / 56
E_SS1_0336
7 / 56
E_SS1_0274
8 / 56
E_SS1_0388
9 / 56
E_SS1_0263
10 / 56
E_SS1_0224
11 / 56
E_SS1_0230
12 / 56
E_SS1_0183
13 / 56
E_SS1_0176
14 / 56
E_SS1_0202
15 / 56
E_SS1_0180
16 / 56
E_SS1_0171
17 / 56
E_SS2_0010
18 / 56
E_SS2_0101
19 / 56
E_SS2_0015
20 / 56
E_SS2_0064
21 / 56
E_SS2_0248
22 / 56
E_SS3_0874
23 / 56
E_SS3_0906
24 / 56
E_SS3_0840
25 / 56
E_SS2_0573
26 / 56
E_SS2_0515
27 / 56
E_SS2_0424
28 / 56
E_SS2_0564
29 / 56
E_SS2_0409
30 / 56
E_SS2_0511
31 / 56
E_SS2_0397
32 / 56
E_SS2_0278
33 / 56
E_SS2_0385
34 / 56
E_SS2_0354
35 / 56
E_SS2_0323
36 / 56
E_SS2_0331
37 / 56
E_SS2_0227
38 / 56
E_SS2_0572
39 / 56
E_SS2_0597
40 / 56
E_SS2_0612
41 / 56
E_SS2_0606
42 / 56
E_SS2_0584
43 / 56
E_SS2_1134
44 / 56
E_SS2_1061
45 / 56
E_SS2_0760
46 / 56
E_SS2_1081
47 / 56
E_SS2_0665
48 / 56
E_SS2_1180
49 / 56
E_SS2_1277
50 / 56
E_SS2_1418
51 / 56
E_SS2_1527
52 / 56
E_SS2_1623
53 / 56
E_SS2_1664
54 / 56
E_SS2_1675
55 / 56
E_SS3_0985
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways | Green & White Come Up Short After Hot Start

QB Zach Wilson and WR Braxton Berrios Score on the Ground; Rookie CB Brandin Echols Has Pick-Six in 31-24 Defeat
news

For Jets and Zach Wilson, a Tale of Two Halves in Miami

In Loss to the Dolphins, Rookie QB Starts 6-for-6 But Offense Wilts Late
news

Not Perfect, but Jets Pass Defense Has Its Moments at Miami

Brandin Echols Scores Pick-6 off Tua Tagovailoa; Bryce Hall Wins Some, Loses Some vs. DeVante Parker
news

These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami

Get a Number of Injured Players Back to play Dolphins; George Fant, Ty Johnson, Shaq Lawson Inactive
news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | 'December Football is Different'

Rookie QB Zach Wilson: Dolphins Defense Will Be 'an Awesome Challenge'
news

5 to Watch When Jets Head South for Their Rematch with Dolphins

RB Michael Carter, CB Michael Carter II Return to the Lineup to Do Battle at Hard Rock Stadium
news

Through 13 Games, Which Jets Player Has Surprised You the Most?

LT George Fant, LB Quincy Williams and RB Michael Carter Have Been Bright Spots for Green & White in 2021 Season
news

Zach Wilson's Miami Plan: Handle Dolphins' 'Chaos,' Play Loose, Throw It Around

Jets QB 'Excited for the Challenge' of the Last Four Games of His Rookie Campaign
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Dolphins

AFC East Opponents Met in Week 11; Both Teams Dealing With Potential Lineup Changes
news

Jets Activate RB Michael Carter, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Bryce Huff and OL Chuma Edoga Off Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate TE Dan Brown, WR Vyncint Smith, DE Ronnie Blair; Release OL Isaiah Williams
news

Inside the Numbers | Viewing Jets Rookies' Snaps as Building Blocks

Robert Saleh: 'We Want More Wins ... but the Growth Is Definitely There'
Advertising