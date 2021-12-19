Robert Saleh: Jets' 'Vibe Was Good' at Half but 'It Just Didn't Come to Fruition'

The learning continues into the 12th month of the season, when so far the Jets' record is 0-3.

"We gave everything we had, and I promise you they gave it right back because they're trying to stay alive and stay in the hunt. And winning games in December is a grind, it's a back-and-forth battle, and it comes down to the fourth quarter and to a few plays that make or break you.

"So I'm proud of the guys for the resilience and the fight. There's going to be a lot of things that we can learn from this game. We've got three games left of December football to learn how to win these games. Because I promise you we're going to be in these positions and what can we learn from this season in terms of what it takes to win these games going into next year when we're in this position again to be able to close [games] out."

The learning will be applied first to an opponent, struggling as much as the Jets in the Jaguars, who will come to MetLife next Sunday at 2-12. Then Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (10-3 before Sunday night's game) to North Jersey the following week before the Jets wrap up '21 in early '22 at Buffalo (8-6).

Elijah Riley 'Checked Out Fine'

One last note on December football: That's not the most important thing when it comes to the health of Jets S Elijah Riley. But Saleh said Riley seemed to be on the rebound after his violent collision with DL teammate Kyle Phillips, which resulted in his being immobilized and carted off the field to cheers from the Hard Rock Stadium crowd early in the third quarter.