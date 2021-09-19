Robert Saleh: Jets 'Showed Up to Play' vs. Pats but Turnover Battle Told the Tale

That one tough play for the Green & White and their fans to watch was RB Damien Harris' multi-tackle-busting, second- and third-effort 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that opened the Pats' lead to 19-3. Saleh wasn't excusing his players' missed tackles but gave Harris a big endorsement.

"That was a heck of a job by the young man running the football. He broke a lot of tackles," the coach said. "We've got to be better, obviously, take the extra step to make the tackle. But that kid ran with drive and desire, and credit to him."

Saleh was also queried about his offensive line, which rebounded from last week's rough showing at Carolina, with the changes at starting tackle of George Fant moving from right to left tackle and Morgan Moses going in at RT, and played decently against the Patriots.

The Green & White rushed for 152 yards, their second-largest total behind the 206 yards they ran for vs. Las Vegas last year in their last 37 games dating to 2018. And two of the four sacks the blockers yielded of Wilson came on the game's final drive.

"I thought our O-line came out and did a really nice job, establishing the line of scrimmage," Saleh said. "We were moving the ball in the first half. But you've got to take care of the ball. I think we got into the red zone a couple times, were held to a field goal once, turned it over another. We kept getting down there and just missing on opportunities. But that's what veteran teams take advantage of, costly mistakes."

The bottom line was that Saleh was upbeat as always, but with a cautionary note for all the Jets as they head into the third week of the regular season and prepare for next Sunday's game at Denver: