Robert Saleh: Jets 'Showed Up to Play' vs. Pats but Turnover Battle Told the Tale

Head Coach's Home Opener Highlights: Defense Had 'No-Quit Mindset,' O-Line 'Did a Really Nice Job'

Sep 19, 2021 at 06:59 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ2_1017-saleh-thumb

Robert Saleh wasn't in a bubbly mood following the Jets' home-opening 25-6 loss to the Patriots at MetLife Stadium today, but he hadn't lost his positive attitude for QB Zach Wilson despite his four interceptions or for his young and still growing team despite its 0-2 start to the 2021 season.

"We showed up to play. I thought our guys played their butts off," Saleh said. "But when you lose the turnover battle four-nothing, it's impossible. It's hard enough to win in this league when the turnover battle's even. When you're down four, it's darn near impossible."

Then he pointed to both sides of the ball where he saw things moving in the direction he wants.

The Jets' defense, for instance, put some hits on Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones to the tune of three sacks plus an intentional grounding call for 159 net passing yards, as well as sitting on their run game, except for one big play. Overall, the Pats gained 260 total yards, their lowest total against the Jets since gaining 231 at MetLife in 2014.

"It was a great job by the defense just in terms of their no-quit mindset," Saleh said. "It's deflating when you take the field off of a sudden change, but I thought C.J. [Mosley] showed up, JFM [John Franklin-Myers], [Sheldon] Rankins, Quinnen [Williams]. They played hard and there was no quit. Even that last drive in the fourth quarter, ball on the 5, first-and-goal, every reason to quit, and they turned up. So tremendous job by them, and if we get effort like that, we're going to win a lot of games."

That one tough play for the Green & White and their fans to watch was RB Damien Harris' multi-tackle-busting, second- and third-effort 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that opened the Pats' lead to 19-3. Saleh wasn't excusing his players' missed tackles but gave Harris a big endorsement.

"That was a heck of a job by the young man running the football. He broke a lot of tackles," the coach said. "We've got to be better, obviously, take the extra step to make the tackle. But that kid ran with drive and desire, and credit to him."

Saleh was also queried about his offensive line, which rebounded from last week's rough showing at Carolina, with the changes at starting tackle of George Fant moving from right to left tackle and Morgan Moses going in at RT, and played decently against the Patriots.

The Green & White rushed for 152 yards, their second-largest total behind the 206 yards they ran for vs. Las Vegas last year in their last 37 games dating to 2018. And two of the four sacks the blockers yielded of Wilson came on the game's final drive.

"I thought our O-line came out and did a really nice job, establishing the line of scrimmage," Saleh said. "We were moving the ball in the first half. But you've got to take care of the ball. I think we got into the red zone a couple times, were held to a field goal once, turned it over another. We kept getting down there and just missing on opportunities. But that's what veteran teams take advantage of, costly mistakes."

The bottom line was that Saleh was upbeat as always, but with a cautionary note for all the Jets as they head into the third week of the regular season and prepare for next Sunday's game at Denver:

"We had our ops. We've got to be better."

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Patriots | Week 2

See Best Images from the First Home Game of the 2021 Season

E_SZ2_0158
1 / 42
E_SNY_2158
2 / 42
E_SZ2_0351
3 / 42
E_SZ2_0371
4 / 42
E_SNY_2191
5 / 42
E_SNY_2202
6 / 42
E_SZ2_0097
7 / 42
E_SZ2_0016
8 / 42
E_SZ2_0498
9 / 42
E_SZ4_0249
10 / 42
E_SZ2_0714
11 / 42
E_SZ2_0758
12 / 42
E_SZ2_0841
13 / 42
E_SZ2_0788
14 / 42
E_SZ2_0893
15 / 42
E_SZ2_0882
16 / 42
E_SZ2_0864
17 / 42
E_SZ2_1017
18 / 42
E_SNY_3055
19 / 42
E_SNY_3063
20 / 42
E_SNY_3147
21 / 42
E_SNY_2944
22 / 42
E_SNY_3299
23 / 42
E_SNY_3413
24 / 42
E_SNY_3157
25 / 42
E_SNY_3446
26 / 42
E_SNY_3096
27 / 42
E_SNY_3440
28 / 42
E_SNY_3201
29 / 42
E_SNY_3864
30 / 42
E_SZ4_0293
31 / 42
E_SNY_3903
32 / 42
E_SZ2_1444
33 / 42
E_SZ2_1839
34 / 42
E_SZ2_1890
35 / 42
E_SZ2_2002
36 / 42
E_SZ2_1651
37 / 42
E_SZ2_1393
38 / 42
E_SZ2_1763
39 / 42
E_SZ2_1832
40 / 42
E_SZ2_1743
41 / 42
E_SNY_4462
42 / 42
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Patriots | 3 Takeaways from 25-6 Home-Opening Defeat 

Jets Run for 151 Yards, Amass 8 Tackles for Loss, but Four Turnovers Too Much to Overcome
news

Jets vs. Patriots: Great Day for a Home Opener at MetLife Stadium

Green & White Inactives Include WRs Jamison Crowder & Denzel Mims; WR Keelan Cole Is Active
news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Big Game No Matter When It's Played

Rookie QBs Zach Wilson and Mac Jones Will Make History in Longtime Division Rivalry
news

What Do You Expect From Rookie QBs Zach Wilson and Mac Jones in Week 2?

Jets' Season Opener Comes Against Bill Belichick, Patriots
news

4 Jets to Watch in Home Opener vs. AFC East Foe New England Patriots

Jamison Crowder, George Fant, Folorunso Fatukasi & Michael Carter II Will Have Key Roles Against Patriots
news

Jets vs. Patriots | 3 Things to Know

Robert Saleh Will Face Bill Belichick for First Time; Zach Wilson and Mac Jones Set to Go Head to Head
news

Jets' QB Zach Wilson: 'Super Cool' to Face the Patriots 

Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur Expects Improvement from Week 1 to Week 2
news

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: Trio Vying to Fill Safety Starter's Role 'Are Up for It'

Marcus Maye: 'It's Definitely Tough' Replacing Lamarcus Joyner, Out for the Year After Triceps Injury at Carolina
news

Jets Elevate LB Del'Shawn Phillips, S Adrian Colbert From Practice Squad

Both Players Were Also Elevated Last Week at Carolina 
news

Inside the Numbers | Matt Ammendola's 'All Right' Day of Jets Punting

First-Year Specialist Is at the Top of the NFL Lists for Season Gross & Net Averages by a Placekicker
news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh Focused on Eliminating Explosive Plays vs. Patriots

Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole Expected to Play vs. Pats in Home Opener at MetLife Stadium; Mekhi Becton Out Minimum 4-to-8 Weeks
Advertising