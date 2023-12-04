Robert Saleh Still Puzzles Over Jets' Struggling Offense: 'We Need to Expect More from Ourselves'

The second half was more frustrating since the since of the first 45-plus minutes could have been undone with that one elusive TD drive. One of the series started at the Atlanta 48, the next one moved to the 48 before backup QB Trevor Siemian lost a fumble.

"You back up an opponent, you can keep 'em backed up and you field [the punt] at the logo, you're supposed to score," the coach said. "And we need to expect more from ourselves when we're on those positions to go score."

Saleh was thoughtful in his answers but there were just some questions that he declined to answer or couldn't answer early Sunday evening from the Jets' interview room.

One question he answered rhetorically: Why, with all the alterations you might be considering for the season's final five games, would you not sight adjust from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett?

"It's a fair question," he said. "I guess you will have a better idea when you see the all-22 from this one."

And why wasn't WR Garrett Wilson, who finished with three receptions on seven targets for 50 yards, including a 31-yarder from Tim Boyle on the first play of the second half, get more attention from the Jets coaches and QB in the first half, when he appeared to be open for even more big plays.

Saleh paused a few seconds before replying: "I'll have a better answer for you tomorrow."

Needless to say, the Jets are trying to fit round pegs into round holes for some more yards, points and third-down conversion (2-for-15) and fewer giveaways (a Boyle INT and lost fumbles by Dalvin Cook in the first half and Siemian in the second. Saleh's trying his best with what he has on hand to find a winning formula.

"We've got to find a way to get the guys that we do have better, for sure," he said.