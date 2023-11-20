Robert Saleh Grapples with Jets' 32-6 Takedown by Bills: 'We'll Get Up off the Mat'

Quarterbacks were certainly on the minds of Jets reporters and Green & White fans following the 32-6 loss to the Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Robert Saleh answered all the questions as directly and informatively as he could.

But the head coach knows there are issues now with his 4-6 team that supersede the still quite important matter of whether Zach Wilson or Tim Boyle will start at QB on Black Friday at home against the Dolphins and whether Trevor Siemian will be elevated from the practice squad.

Such as the makeshift nature of his offensive line, which started its seventh different OL combo of the season and fifth in five games with Chris Glaser coming in at RG, then losing LT Mekhi Becton to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.

"It's a credit to them. I thought they came in and battled. They're here because they can play," Saleh said of his patchwork five. "So we've got to line up and find a way to generate a scheme that protects them and also gives them a chance to be successful. It's an exciting opportunity for them and we'll see what they can do with it."

That's a classic example of coaching positivity. So was his response to "Is your defense broke?" after it yielded its most points in a game this season and its second most yards at 393 behind only Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' 401 yards six games ago.