Robert Saleh: Jets Have Taken 'a Really Good Step' with High-Character Signings 

"I feel like we really attacked the character side of the game in our locker room, when you look at D.J. Reed and [Jordan] Whitehead and C.J. [Uzomah] and [Tyler] Conklin and Laken," the coach continued. "They bring an edge, they're bringing professionalism, they're bringing a winning pedigree to the locker room. They've all been in championship games, they've all been with winning organizations, so it's really exciting to get those guys here."

More edge, more professionalism and more pedigree should be arriving in a month when the Jets assemble their '22 draft class. The bad part of their involvement in the three-sided trade talks with Kansas City and Miami for WR Tyreek Hill is that the Jets lost out to the Dolphins for Hill's services. The good part is that for now, the Jets still have their two picks in the top 10, their four choices in the top 38 and their nine picks overall to add to the team they're fashioning in the coming months.

"We have to hit on them," Johnson said of the urgency for the Jets to make the right free agency signings and draft selections, with a nod toward the development of second-year QB Zach Wilson. "We're very conscious on hitting on it and making sure we have the players that we need particularly for developing the young quarterback."