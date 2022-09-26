Robert Saleh: Jets Defense Lacked That Finishing Touch vs. Bengals

But those third-down issues of tackling and coverage were aided and abetted by other errors. A big play was DL John Franklin-Myers' roughing of Burrow on third-and-9 as the two tumbled out of bounds near the Cincinnati 20. The incompletion would've made it a fourth-and-9 punt. The penalty allowed the half-field catch-and-run by Boyd.

"We were falling together. We were both surprised when they called that," Franklin-Myers said, seemingly feeling strongly both ways. "It was a bang-bang play. They shouldn't have called that. ... But it is what it is. I have to be better about it. Completely my fault and I will be better."

"Our vets made critical mistakes at critical times," Saleh said. "John Franklin-Myers had a third-down personal foul. Ticky-tack or not, he just doesn't have to [do that]. Then Corey [Davis] with the penalty he had [unsportsmanlike conduct after a pass play in the final period]. It's got to get fixed."

"It is frustrating," the coach added, summing up those first 33 minutes and the game. "Anytime you turn the ball over four times and get only one takeaway, obviously you're never going to win the game. We had opportunities in the second half to try and change momentum, and they tried to help us with momentum, on fourth-and-1, on the missed field goal. We've got to be able to take advantage of those."

The Jets defenders did have good moments. They did take Burrow down twice, by inside rushers Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins. Williams had three QB hits, and former Cincinnati edge Carl Lawson had two. They held the Bengals' big guns in check again, as they did in last year's 34-31 surprise at MetLife, with Chase getting six catches but for 29 yards while RB Joe Mixon was being held to 24 yards on 12 carries. Veteran LB C.J. Mosley led the Jets with 12 tackles, while rookie CB Sauce Gardner had his first two-PD game as a pro.

But some bottom lines remain for the Jets defenders. They occasionally need more than one takeaway a game. They need to start faster and end stronger. And they definitely need more third-down stops when those stops really count.