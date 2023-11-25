Robert Saleh Confronted Familiar Jets Issues, Plus a Huge Curveball Right Before the Half

The defense, which has been the spotlight unit of the Jets' 2023 hopes and dreams and played that way on into November, struggled again with the Dolphins as it had at Buffalo. Excluding the 99-yard return, through three quarters the unit allowed 13 points. Including all plays in all four quarters, the 'Fins had a typical 395-yard, 11-of-16-on-third-down, 34-point outing.

"It was disappointing the way we finished in the fourth," he said. "I know guys were selling out to try and get the ball, especially on that last touchdown run [Raheem Mostert's 34-yarder]. They're battling. They took the ball away three times today and scored on defense. They gave us a chance at halftime to cut it to one score.

"It's a high-octane offense, and so I felt good about the way the defense played. I just didn't like the way we finished."

Then the major penalties still made their reappearance. With Quinton Jefferson's unnecessary roughness early in the game, C.J. Mosley's facemask call on Mostert in the third quarter, and Micheal Clemons' ejection for inadvertently connecting with an official's face during heated discussions between the teams after an extra point, the Jets defense alone has been flagged for eight majors in the last five games.

"I'd say the most disappointing was the one at the beginning the game — that didn't need to happen," Saleh said. "The one with C.J., it's a glancing blow to the helmet that shouldn't have been called. The scrum on the field goal with Micheal, I thiink it was inadvertent. He's pointing and accidentally hit the referee, but it's still a foul. ... We'll continue to try to find ways to clean things up."

Saleh's thoughts for media consumption about how to turn things around would have worked for preachers and miners as well as coaches seeking polite ways to say that they're working like mad to improve their teams: "We'll keep digging. We've got to keep preparing, we've got to keep coaching, we've got to keep playing. We've just got to keep trying to move the ball and score."

The coach's message to his team had a little more fire and urgency, as Boyle recalled in his postgame remarks.