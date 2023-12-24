Robert Saleh's Jets Reward CEO's Faith in His HC with the Composure to Top Commanders

Watching Robert Saleh stone-facing it for most of the game on the sideline during the Jets' last-minute, pull-it-out 30-28 victory over Washington at MetLife Stadium on Christmas Eve, one would be hard-pressed to tell he was enjoying himself. But the Jets head coach admitted to being upbeat for any number of reasons.

"Just keep composure," Saleh said about the message to his team as the Commanders came all the way back from 20 points down at halftime to a 28-27 lead with just under five minutes to play. "We still felt like we'd go down and score. Unfortunately, the second half came around and we had a chance to go up 30-7, maybe 34-7, but [Jacoby] Brissett came in and did a great job of sparking their offense and getting them going. Credit to the guys on defense getting the ball back in the four-minute situation and the offense taking it down to get the field goal and the win."

There would have been much more gnashing of teeth from fans and media if Greg Zuerlein had not nailed the 54-yard game-deciding kick, but win or lose, nothing would have changed with Jets CEO Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson's vote of confidence for 2024 regarding Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, reported in the Sunday New York Post.

But as happy as Saleh said he was ot hear of his boss' supportive words, he said with confidence mixed with humility that he wasn't surprised.

"I always appreciate Woody's support," Saleh said. "There are a lot of things we look back at this season, a lot of things we know we can do a lot better, a lot of things we can learn from. We have two more games to finish, but with '24 looming, there's going to be a lot of excitement to go attack this thing again."