Robert Saleh Has 'a Really Cool Experience' in Jets' Win over Giants

The first topic on media and fan minds was how the coach felt about how the second pick of the draft out of BYU performed at quarterback. "Comfortable" was a word that was said frequently, by Saleh and others, about Zach Wilson's passing line of 6-for-9, 63-yard, no TDs but no INTs or FUMs or sacks in his two series, both of which reached double digits in offensive plays.

"We have so much confidence in the young man," Saleh said. "You want him to stack up as many good days as possible, but there's still youth, he's still a rookie. There are going to be a lot of opportunities for him to grow. Even in this game, even though he looked comfortable ... the young man's potential is through the roof, but there are still going to be things he can learn off of."

Another joy for the coach to watch was the performance of the unit close to his heart. The Jets defense wasn't perfect, either, but the accomplishments against the Giants offense (even with starting QB Daniel Jones sitting and RB Saquon Barkley still rehabbing) were impressive.

The pass defense was outstanding. The 4-3 defense brought the pressure on QBs Mike Glennon and Clayton Thorson to the tune of five sacks, with DL Bryce Huff scoring two of the sacks. The QBs combined for 8-of-23 passing. They managed 92 gross passing yards, but the 58 net yards (with sack yardage subtracted) was historically superb — the last time a preseason opponent had less net yardage was in the first game in which the Jets were finally members of the NFL, not the AFL. In the 1970 summer opener, the Buffalo Bills had only 51 net yards in the Jets' 33-10 win at Birmingham, AL.