Rhodes: All the emotions just came on at once

Laveranues Coles finished the season with 91 receptions for 1,098 yards. Coles, the Jets Team MVP, complimented his head coach's approach and his teammates' work ethic on Sunday.

"I think Coach Mangini's method was good. It was one of those things where he ground us down to the bone and made us all come together and we all stuck together," Coles said. "I think that's the way things panned out for us. We all love playing for each other and that's the most important thing. We play hard together."

New York Jets' WR Justin McCareins

On what got the Jets to this point…

We've got talent at every position. We've got good character players and good leaders who make sure we're preparing the proper way throughout the week and when we get ready to play on Sunday, we're all focused and ready to do our jobs. I think that's the whole key, the leadership on our team.

On getting a lead early and holding on…

I think that has a lot to do with how we prepared all week. I think a lot of people expected us to win this game, but coaches emphasized not to expect the game to play out any way and just be ready to play 60 minutes. We did that. We prepared like normal, played our normal style and we pulled it off.

On next week…

We're going to prepare, focus on the details and go in there ready to play.

New York Jets' G Pete Kendall

On Chad Pennington…

I recognized that as Chad goes, our team goes, but I also recognized that there are a lot of extenuating circumstances as to how well the quarterback plays such as how well the offensive line protects him, how well the receivers catch the ball and the running game. There have been some bumps in the road for all of us, not just Chad. We have a lot of confidence in him.

New York Jets' LB Jonathan Vilma

On how the Jets got to this point…

Hard work and consistency; we've had the same approach every game win, loose or draw and that's a great thing. We've been even-keeled, and not only players but the coaches to, we know what to expect on a Tuesday, we know what to expect on a Wednesday. We come back and prepare, and it shows in the game. Whether we're up or down, we're going to play the same.

On his mindset for the playoffs…

It doesn't really change, because for the last three or four weeks we were in that playoff mentality where, if we loose, we go home. It's the same situation; obviously, the intensity picks up a little bit and teams get a little bit better. We're obviously going to prepare and be ready for them.

New York Jets' TE Chris Baker

On finally saying the "p-word"…

Now we can definitely say it, there is no more holding back from it. He did keep us really focused these last couple of weeks with everyone saying, "They're going to do this and that." He kept us focused and let us finish up and now we can talk about it.

On coach Mangini smiling in front of the team…

You guys may not see him smile, but he smiles. He's got a dry sense of humor, he says some funny things, but you guys don't get to see that too often. He is a personal guy.

On setting the tone with his touchdown reception…

We just focused in on what we had to do by taking each game one-at-a-time and it really paid off for us. For us to go 10-6 coming off a 4-12 year, that's a pretty big turnaround, and now we're in the tournament.

New York Jets' S Kerry Rhodes

On the one thing that has helped this team exceed expectations…

Just that we're a team. Like I said earlier, we fought through adversity all year and we take adversity on with a smile. I haven't been on a team that has been through that much adversity and always seem to find its way on top, so it's been big for us.

On the feeling after Leon Washington scores his touchdown…

We were still worried about the next play at that time, but as time was winding down and we finally got to realize we were going to the playoffs, the emotions set in. We had to douse coach Mangini with Gatorade to give him a little bath. All the emotions just came on at once.

On coach Mangini being prepared for everything except the Gatorade…

He probably was-he just let it go. I'm sure he knew about it, I'm sure he studied the situation, broke it down and knew exactly where the water coolers were, but I think he just let it go.

New York Jets' WR Laveranues Coles

On always believing this was a playoff team…

Despite what you guys think, yes. Of course, I knew from the beginning that we had a playoff team. It was left up to us to decide how we were going to move forward. Sometimes it takes a little while for people to buy into system and for things to happen, but guys pretty much bought into it [Mangini's system] pretty quickly.

On the ingredients of this team…

I think coach Mangini's method was good. It was one of those things where he ground us down to the bone and made us all come together and we all stuck together. I think that's the way things panned out for us. We all love playing for each other and that's the most important thing. We play hard together.

On his successful season…

I accredit it to Chad [Pennington]. Without Chad and the offensive line, I wouldn't have had the year I've had; they gave him time to get the ball down the field and get the ball to me. I had a good season, but the most important thing is the year these guys have had and my opportunity to work along side them and see them get to this point. Maybe now some of the guys in this locker room will start getting credit for being as good as they are.

Jets LB #50 Eric Barton

On making the playoffs…

I am very excited about that. The whole team and organization is. It's a new year, a new season, and we can't wait to get back to work.

On the moment the team knew they had a chance to make the playoffs…

We always had confidence in ourselves, in our players, in our coaches. We knew if we executed the game plan and played the way we were supposed to play and practiced hard that we had a shot at it.

On the improvement of the defense over the season…

We made it a point to execute better and to tackle better, and to do all of the little things a defense needs to do to perform. Our coaches made it a point to keep coaching us on those things and not let all of the little things slip by. It worked out for us.

On Coach Eric Mangini…

He has been a very good coach for us. He shows us things you might bypass. He shows us what is important, examples of it, how it can win and lose games for teams. Sometimes you can forget about the small things, but that is one thing he does not do. At times we were thinking, "What is that important for?" Then he'll show us and wow us. I can go through 50 examples where either we did what he said and it helped us win or we didn't and we lost.

On increasing the number of "3-and-outs" by the Jets defense…

That's very important in this game. Third downs are a big down for us. We knew we had to get the ball to Chad and those guys and keep the pressure on the Raider's defense. We had to keep them [the Jet offense] on the field and us off the field. When we executed, it worked, and we were successful.

On the win in New England as a turning point for the season…

We all knew that if we wanted to do something special this year, we had to win that game. We did, but it was just a step. We knew if we had won that game, but came up short in some other games, it would not have mattered. That was the game where we came together. We played as a team. We played special teams, offense, and defense well, and coached well. We came out with a "W" and that was one of those games where we realized if we do what we are supposed to do, practice and study hard, we knew we could beat anybody.

On the 4th- and-1 play today…

That was huge. We knew they were going to go for it and we had to do whatever we had to do to get off the field and get the ball back to our offense. That was a big play in the game.

On being back in the playoffs since 2004…