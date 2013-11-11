Rex Ryan Sees Health, Wellness in Post-Bye Jets

Also adding to Geno Smith's receiving corps was the return to the active roster today of TE Kellen Winslow after serving his four-game league suspension plus one week on the exempt list. (S Rontez Miles was released to make room.)

"I think it's great to get him back," Ryan said. "The guys were happy to see him and I know he's happy to be back."

"I'm ready," said Winslow after practice. "We're going to peak at the right time. Guys are coming back healthy, including myself, so we're excited."

Ryan's take wasn't as upbeat on WR Jeremy Kerley, who suffered a very painful bent-the-wrong-way elbow injury when Saints LB David Hawthorne inadvertently fell into it while diving over bodies two Sundays ago. On the other hand, the whole-body report on JK also could have been worse.

"It doesn't look good. He's still in a sling or something. I don't know if it was a cast or whatever, that's off," the coach said. "I'm not going to rule him out right now, but I would say it doesn't look good."

Some would say the Jets shouldn't count on looking good coming off of the bye because under Rex, their record from 2009-12 is 1-3 after byes. What shouldn't be overlooked is that the one win came in 2011, Week 9, at Buffalo by 27-11.

But what really counts, Ryan said on this return to NFL normalcy, is what kind of a team he and his players now have. After trying to measure it by run defense and run offense, he settled on this description:

"We're a team, that's who we are. I think that makes us dangerous because I think if maybe the defense isn't up to par, I think the offense knows and we feel good that we have the ability that the offense can pick it up for our team. I think the defense feels that we're good enough that maybe we can pick it up if the offense isn't having a great day. And we feel great about our special teams.