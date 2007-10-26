Revis Expects Bills to Come After Him Again

Oct 26, 2007 at 04:00 AM
55711419.jpg

Darrelle Revis makes the tackle against Nebraska

Still not sure what to do when you fall off your horse? Fear not, as Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is bound to show you this Sunday afternoon at the Meadowlands.

Last time the Jets and Buffalo Bills squared off, the rookie was basically besieged by the Buffalo offense. The majority of passing plays in which Bills rookie quarterback Trent Edwards threw were intended for and caught by the receivers guarded by Revis.

This aerial attack on the young cornerback prompted the local media to declare that game as Revis' "official welcome to the NFL."

"Buffalo just went after me," Revis calmly stated at his locker Thursday. "It's something that they saw. They just got after me a little bit and its something that I had to learn from. It's just that they executed well on me."

"Darrelle was in a lot of man-to-man, isolated coverage with no help," head coach Eric Mangini said after that September game. "He's going to learn each week how to defend those players a little bit better."

In that 17-14 Buffalo victory at Ralph Wilson Stadium, Edwards — making his first career NFL start — completed nine of 11 passing attempts for 83 yards to the men Revis was covering. And on a 24-yard reception to Josh Reed, Revis was called for illegal contact but the penalty was gladly declined by the offense.

But the fearless young man is determined to get back into the saddle this weekend. Revis is eagerly preparing for the passing attack from Edwards, knowing very well that he and the Bills offense are going to be hungry for more.

"This is the NFL," Revis said. "Guys are going to come at you week in and week out. I've never come into the game like they're not going to throw at the rookie."

Sunday's game will mark yet another first for Revis. The Jets' first-round pick in April has yet to face an AFC East team twice in the regular season. However, Revis did face off against the New York Giants receiving corps in the preseason and again in Week 5.

In the first contest, Amani Toomer, the Giants' all-time receptions leader, had four catches for 47 yards. In Week 5, Revis responded and helped contain Toomer to zero receptions.

Revis' ability to rebound from the first Bills matchup should be an interesting aspect for Jets fans to look forward to. In fact, he is eagerly anticipating it as well.

"It's great," he said about playing the Bills for the second time. "You feel comfortable about what they're doing because you played them already so you can expect some of the same stuff is going to come around."

But that's not to say it's going to be easy.

"The Bills have great receivers so they're going to do the same stuff and they will come at me again," said the former Pitt standout. "It's something that I have to prepare for and play up to this time around. It's just this time I have studied them more, I know a little more, so I have a better understanding of what they might try to do."

It's not as if Revis had a career-altering performance against the now 2-4 Bills in the Week 4 loss. In what was just his eighth professional game, he had eight tackles and defensed two passes.

One PD was intended for Reed on third-and-3 from the Bills' 35 just after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. Revis knocked it away, allowing the Jets to have one last chance with the ball.

Revis leads the Jets with 49 total tackles and 43 solos.

Perhaps his first career interception will come this weekend, because he and the rest of the players can assume he'll get plenty of chances.

"They came at me then, and they'll come at me again. I'll be more prepared this time and am welcoming the challenge," he said. "I'm a competitive person so I want it that way."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Carl Lawson: Playing Bengals Is 'Important' but Not Especially Special

Jets Edge Seeks to 'Try to Hunt' vs. QB Joe Burrow and His Former Teammates Sunday at MetLife

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Host Winless but Dangerous Bengals

Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah, Sauce Gardner All Have Cincinnati Connections, All Want to Keep Jets on Winning Path

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Bengals - Thursday

Corey Davis (Knee) Limited at Practice on Thursday

news

Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed Impressed with Bengals Ja'Marr Chase

CB Reed on the Pro Bowl Wideout: 'I Think He is Very Special After the Catch'

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rooke of the Week

QB Joe Flacco Praises the No. 10 Pick: 'We've Known That the Lights Aren't Too Big for Him'

news

Jets' Rookie WR Garrett Wilson: 'I Want to Be Great'

Ohio State Product Has Been Compared to Young Stars Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, Says He has a Long Way to Go

news

MetLife Teams Up with Jets and Giants to Support Students in Tri-State Area

MetLife to Host Online Auction – Kicking Off November 6 – to Benefit Far Rockaway Giants, Harlem Giants and Year Up New York | New Jersey

news

Nick Mangold on His Ring of Honor Induction: 'It's Really Special'

Jets' Former Center Is Humbled by the Support, Thankful for the Opportunity

news

3 Things to Know | Week 3: Jets vs. Bengals

Joe Burrow, AFC Champions Are 0-2; Michael Carter, RBs Could Be in Focus Again

news

Three Days Later, Jets QB Joe Flacco's Still Hoppin' Happy About the Win at Cleveland

He's 'Thankful for the Opportunity' Even Though the Ball May Go Back to Zach Wilson After Bengals Game

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Bengals - Wednesday

C.J. Uzomah, Jordan Whitehead & Quinnen Williams Limited at Practice

news

Which 4 Jets Rank In PFF's Top 10 at Their Position?

Joe Flacco, Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; Quinnen Williams, D.J. Reed on Defense

Advertising