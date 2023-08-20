Reviews Are Favorable for Mekhi Becton's Play at RT During Jets-Bucs Game

Robert Saleh Said His Big Tackle 'Played with a Lot of Energy, a Lot of Juice ... I Thought He Played Pretty Good'

Aug 20, 2023 at 08:05 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_DC1_0292-becton-thumb

Mekhi Becton's long and winding road back to being a major contributor on the Jets' offensive line continued along in fits and starts this training camp and preseason. But the big tackle may have taken a big stride forward against Tampa Bay on Saturday night toward staking his claim for one of the Green & White's starting tackle spots.

"Mekhi played with a lot of energy, a lot of juice," head coach Robert Saleh said following the Jets' 13-6 loss to the Buccaneers. "We didn't have a lot of plays on offense, but I thought he did a really good job. I'll know more when I watch the film, but watching it live, I thought he played pretty good."

Zach Wilson, who got his third start in the Jets' third preseason game, was also happy with Becton but also with the rest of his line, which didn't allow him to be sacked or even to absorb a QB hit from the Bucs rushers who had a strong showing during the teams' joint practice on Wednesday.

"I didn't get touched. It's hard to point to just Mekhi because I'm not focused on him during the game," Wilson said. "I'm excited for him to be healthy and back out there and in great shape."

CBS New York showed several first-half highlight clips before the second-half kickoff, showing the 6-7, 350-pounder protecting Wilson from an outside rush, pancaking a Bucs defender on a second play, and pushing another Buc back "on roller skates" away from a Jets rusher on a third.

Anthony Becht, who was not a tackle during the first eight seasons of his NFL career as a tight end, splitting his time between the Jets and Tampa Bay, but always lined up next to one, offered a short yet sweet postgame analysis of Becton's performance:

"He put a lot of good snaps on tape, and to me he looked pretty good."

Becton, who started 14 games at left tackle from the 2020 season opener through the '21 opener, when he first hurt his knee, then didn't play a snap from there through last season, came in at right tackle in the second quarter against the Buccaneers. He stayed through the third quarter for 28 offensive snaps and indeed had some strong plays even as the Jets struggled to find some offensive continuity in front of QBs Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle.

Becton has been rotating from left to right tackle during camp and he's got to move ahead of two of the three other tackles on the roster — 10-year veteran Billy Turner, second-year RT Max Mitchell, and 16th-year vet Duane Brown, who is getting closer to returning to practice and game action from his offseason shoulder surgery. Also, the Jets' "best five" could conceivable include Alijah Vera-Tucker not at RG but at RT.

"Duane, I think he's going through his weekly evaluation. It's all planned," Saleh said of Brown, who started 12 games as the Jets LT last season.

As for Becton perhaps moving from second offense work to a serious late-summer competition for one of those tackle jobs, Saleh during the week said it would depend on how Becton fared vs. Tampa Bay. "I look in a guy's eyes and he's just, he's going for it," the coach said then.

After the game, Saleh was asked if Saturday night's preseason finale at the Giants would be an opportunity for Becton to step up in class.

"We're going to look at everything," Saleh said, "on a case-by-case basis."

Game Photos | Jets vs. Buccaneers | Preseason

See the best photos from the home game against the Bucs during the preseason.

E_DC1_8585
1 / 57
E_DC1_8684
2 / 57
E_JB3_3042
3 / 57
E_JB3_3004
4 / 57
E_JB3_2933
5 / 57
E_DC1_8637
6 / 57
E_DC1_8644
7 / 57
E_DC1_8639
8 / 57
E_DC1_9041
9 / 57
E_DC1_9081
10 / 57
E_DC1_9022
11 / 57
E_DC1_9099
12 / 57
E_DC1_9050
13 / 57
E_DC1_9176
14 / 57
E_DC1_9156
15 / 57
E_DC1_9202
16 / 57
E_JB3_3504
17 / 57
E_JB3_3530
18 / 57
E_JB3_3452
19 / 57
E_DC1_9580
20 / 57
E_DC1_9641
21 / 57
E_DC1_9683
22 / 57
E_DC1_9626
23 / 57
E_DC1_9446
24 / 57
E_DC1_9484
25 / 57
E_DC1_9563
26 / 57
E_DC1_9545
27 / 57
E_DC1_9588
28 / 57
E_DC1_9378
29 / 57
E_DC1_9327
30 / 57
E_DC1_9647
31 / 57
E_DC1_0258
32 / 57
E_DC1_0250
33 / 57
E_DC1_0230
34 / 57
E_DC1_0227
35 / 57
E_DC1_0213
36 / 57
E_DC1_0139
37 / 57
E_DC1_0089
38 / 57
E_JB3_4010
39 / 57
E_JB3_4412
40 / 57
E_JB3_4468
41 / 57
E_JB3_4536
42 / 57
E_JB3_4366
43 / 57
E_JB3_4069
44 / 57
E_JB3_4274
45 / 57
E_JB3_4144
46 / 57
E_DC102421
47 / 57
E_JB3_3991
48 / 57
E_JB3_4052
49 / 57
E_JB3_4089
50 / 57
E_JB3_4031
51 / 57
E_JB3_4622
52 / 57
E_JB3_4724
53 / 57
E_JB3_4582
54 / 57
E_JB3_4788
55 / 57
E_JB3_4779
56 / 57
E_JB3_4675
57 / 57
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Rookie Recap | The Game 'Becoming Pretty Natural' For LB Zaire Barnes

OL Joe Tippmann & RB Israel Abanikanda Sustain Lower Body Injuries
news

QB Aaron Rodgers: Jets Were the Absolute Dream Fit for Me

Veteran Signal-Caller: 'I Miss Being Out There'
news

Preseason Game Recap | Jets Fall to the Bucs, 13-6

Green & White Defense Tallies 12.0 TFLs
news

Zach Wilson Efficient in Third Preseason Start

Jets Third-Year QB Creates Highlight Reel 35-Yard Run
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas & Staff Haven't Stopped Adding Skill, Star Power to Roster

Tells WCBS Aaron Rodgers' Leadership 'Is Unbelievable,' 'Very Explosive' Dalvin Cook Adds to 'Really Deep' RBs
news

WATCH | Jets vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game Stream

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Saturday's Preseason Game
news

Jets Come Home to Play Tampa Bay: No Aaron Rodgers (and No Tom Brady)

Robert Saleh's Team Seeks to Build on Carolina Shutout vs. former Green & White HC Todd Bowles' Bucs
news

What Are Your Thoughts On the Jets Offensive Line? 

Duane Brown (Shoulder) Hasn't Returned to Practice; Green & White Midst of Center Competition
news

Jets Announce 2023 Game Initiatives & Giveaways

Team to Honor Two Hall of Fame Inductees, Host Multiple League-Wide Programs
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets' 'Tight' Offense Makes a Little Bit of Summer History

OC Nathaniel Hackett on His TEs: 'The Cool Thing About These Guys Is That They All Do Everything Really Well'
news

Jets Practice Report | RB Breece Hall Takes Team Reps for First Time 

Mekhi Becton Takes RT Snaps; Dalvin Cook Watches Practice
Advertising