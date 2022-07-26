Returning Jets Agree: 'Can't Wait' for the First Practice of Training Camp

Or in the case of second-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, some of both.

"Laken's my dog," AVT said of the offensive line addition of Pro Bowl G Laken Tomlinson, whom he did some training with out on the West Coast this offseason. "I was able to pick his brain, coming off his Pro Bowl season, and he had good years in San Francisco. Going out and training with him was good work for me and I think it was good work for him as well."

Then Vera-Tucker can't wait to reteam with T Mekhi Becton for the first time since Becton's opening-day injury last season.

"I've seen Mekhi. I know he was working hard this offseason," AVT said. "I can tell you he's ready to prove himself. He seems ready to me. And I think that would just make us look more scary coming out there in week one with a guy like him who's good at pass protection and good at run-blocking as well. ... I feel like on the line we can do a lot of good things."

Williams feels similarly about his D-line and on the addition of Carl Lawson back into the defensive equation after Lawson missed all of last season with his Achilles injury.

"Carl's a freak, man, he's an animal," Quinnen said. "He's got a great mindset. Having him line up next to me or line up in general, having him out on the field is going to be spectacular."

Kind of the way Williams is feeling about his unit and his team. Count Q as one of the many Jets who are getting good vibrations about the start of camp.