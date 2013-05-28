Reports: Goodson Participates in Practice Today

After the Holiday Weekend, the Jets got back to work Monday under ominous clouds and showers here at the team's Atlantic Health Training Center. According to numerous media outlets, RB Mike Goodson is participating on the practice field with his teammates.

Since the workout is voluntary and the media is not permitted to watch practice, the organization will not comment on Goodson or any player's attendance. Goodson, who is facing gun and drug charges after being arrested on May 17 in Denville, NJ, pleaded not guilty to five separate charges last week.

Only three of the Jets' 10 OTAs are open to the media, so that means 70% of the spring action is not seen by any outsider. The OTA sessions, which are lightly padded practices featuring on the field coaching where contact is prohibited, are limited to two hours of on field practice time.