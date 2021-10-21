'Refreshed' QB Zach Wilson Ready to Have a 'Blast' Leading Jets Up to New England

Zach is back. And there is absolutely no sense of concern or trepidation as Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has led his offense and his team back from its bye week to do battle for the second time this season with the Patriots, this time at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

"It's exciting every single week," Wilson told reporters following Thursday's practice. "I wouldn't just say this because it's the Patriots, but I'm super excited for this week. It's a chance for us to get better, for me to get better, to apply things I've been working on — that's what makes football so fun. So I can't wait to get back out there and play these guys. I think it's going to be a blast."

Head coach Robert Saleh saw a renewed quarterback return to 1 Jets Drive at the start of this week ready to blast off.

"Monday was awesome. Guys came back with a lot of energy," Saleh said. "Zach had great zip on the ball, he looked refreshed. And now it's just a matter of stacking it up, getting to Sunday and play ball."

Naturally, there are questions about how the youthful Wilson came out of his first encounter with the Patriots. They don't have Tom Brady at the offensive controls anymore, but the Bill Belichick defense still did to Wilson and the Jets what they've been doing to rookie QBs and the Green & White for a while as they intercepted him four times in his first 10 throws en route to their 25-6 Week 2 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Wilson said he spent time "unplugging" during the bye, seeing his family but also reflecting on the first five games of his pro career. What were his reflections on the first Patriots game? Some of what you'd expect.