RB Tevin Coleman Returns to the Jets' Backfield 

T-Co Returns for a Second Season with the Green & White

Mar 17, 2022 at 05:43 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Coleman_1920x1080

Veteran RB Tevin Coleman has signed a new contract with the Jets.

Last season, Coleman (6-1, 210) averaged 4.2 yards a carry and added 11 receptions out of the backfield. Appearing in 11 contests, Coleman ranked second on the club behind Michael Carter in rush yards (356) and carries (84).

"More and more, you're seeing from a longevity standpoint, it's not a committee but more of a complement," said head coach Robert Saleh recently during a call with season ticket holders. "Ideally you have a one, two punch in there. Guys have different roles and they serve different purposes, but Michael can definitely carry the load and he can do anything you ask him to do. But there are 17 games in the season now, you want to make the playoffs, and obviously have a stretch in there, so there's that part of it. You have to make sure you pace it."

Coleman (28), a third-round pick of the Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Indiana, played in Atlanta four seasons before suiting up for the 49ers in 2019-20. Coleman is extremely comfortable in the Jets' scheme as Jets OC Mike LaFleur was an offensive assistant in Atlanta (2015-16) before moving on to serve as Kyle Shanahan's passing game coordinator & wide receivers coach in Frisco (2017-20). In 89 career games, Coleman has totaled 4,566 yards from scrimmage and 36 TDs while averaging 5.0 yards per touch.

Despite being a seven-year veteran, Coleman, who ran a 4.39 at his personal pro day in 2015, produced both the Jets' fifth- and fastest-runs of the season, reaching 20.56 MPH on a kickoff return vs. the Bills in Week 10, and topping that with a blazing speed of 21.09 MPH on a Week 5 kickoff return against the Falcons across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

220302-Jets-Tickets--1920x1080

Related Content

news

Jets' First Wave of Veteran Free Agency Signees Echo Some Winning Themes

C.J. Uzomah, Jordan Whitehead, D.J. Reed, Laken Tomlinson Comfortable, Confident as They Join Green & White Culture
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
news

CB D.J. Reed Flies from the Seahawks to the Jets in Free Agency

Reed Reunites With HC Robert Saleh in New York
news

OL Laken Tomlinson Signs with Jets

2021 Pro Bowler Reunites with Jets OL Coach/Run Game Coordinator John Benton
news

 S Jordan Whitehead Brings Championship Pedigree to the Jets 

Aliquippa, PA, Native Is a Cousin of Darrelle Revis
news

Jets Sign TE C.J. Uzomah 

QB Zach Wilson Gets Another Target; O-Line Gets Another Building Block
news

Where Are They Now: Darrell Austin

Catch Up with the Former Offensive Lineman from South Caroline
news

Jets Re-Sign DL Nathan Shepherd

2018 Third-Round Pick Played Career-High 495 Snaps in 2021
news

It's Official: Jets Have Four Picks in Top 38, Nine Total in 2022 NFL Draft

4 Are Their Own Selections, 5 Arrived Via Trades for Jamal Adams, Sam Darnold, Chris Herndon & Avery Williamson
news

Jets Get Defensive, Reportedly Add Two Pieces to the Secondary; Plan to Re-Sign DT Nathan Shepherd

CB D.J. Reed Played for HC Robert Saleh With the 49ers; S Jordan Whitehead Is a Big Hitter in the Back End
news

Braxton Berrios: Jets Are 'a Great, Great Destination for Me'

Wideout Plans to Work Out With QB Zach Wilson Next Week
Advertising