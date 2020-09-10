RB Le'Veon Bell: Jets Are 'Hype' About Week 1 Game vs. Bills

There's a pep in the players' steps at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center with the season opener three days away after an NFL season that seemed uncertain at times during an unprecedented offseason.

"You can feel it in practice," RB Le'Veon Bell said. "Knowing it's a game week, that first Wednesday practice feels different than training camp. Guys understand what's at stake and the season is about the start. Everybody is excited about it. It's kind of hard to put the feelings into words, but guys are ready and we're hype about it. It's going to be real fun to go up to Buffalo and compete with those guys."

This time last year, Bell was preparing for his Jets debut, against the Bills at MetLife Stadium, where he rushed for 60 yards on 17 carries in addition to 6 receptions for 32 yards and 1 score. He totaled 789 yards and a career-low 3.2 yards per carry last season in 15 games and added 461 receiving yards on 66 receptions. Bell transformed his body in the offseason -- he has only 4% body fat and is ready to put his best football on display with a better understanding of Head Coach Adam Gase's offense in Year 2.