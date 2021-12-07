Quinnen Williams Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Jets organization for such a prestigious nomination," said Quinnen. "I have always believed that the work and effort displayed on-field should replicate the passions for community service a player has off the field. Working with the American Cancer Society and creating the Quinnen Williams Foundation are two of my proudest and most significant achievements in my career."

"Quinnen exemplifies all of the greatest aspects of a professional athlete," said Hymie Elhai, New York Jets President. "Not only has he displayed superb confidence and ability on the football field but has also dedicated so much of his time to communities and causes close to him. He has inspired all of us here at the Jets and continues to pave the way for those who come through this organization and the league."

As a nominee, Williams will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field. In addition, Williams will receive a donation of $40,000 in his name to the charity of choice. Williams has chosen to support his own Qunnien Williams Foundation. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

For the fourth year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI, on ABC. Fans are encouraged to participate in the annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on social media by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations.