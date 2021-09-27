Quinnen Williams More Concerned with His Jets Than with His 1.5 Sacks

Williams was one of the reasons the game Sunday was much closer than those hypothetical losses he spoke of. After his quiet first two games due to the rehab he was still going through for his offseason foot injury, he had his best first sacks and best game of the season — five tackles in total, two of them coming on his 1.5 sacks of Denver's Teddy Bridgewater, another on a solo tackle of Melvin Gordon for no gain.

"Q's" sack production was the third multi-sack game of his career, joining the San Fran and Miami games last year. Had he notched one more sack, he would have had the first game of 2.5 sacks plus by a Jets D-lineman on the road since Sheldon Richardson, who had 3.0 sacks at Minnesota in 2014. Yup, all three of those sacks were of Bridgewater.