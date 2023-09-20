Quinnen Williams on Matchup with Patriots: 'This is a New Team with a New Mindset'

Jets defensive tackle ﻿Quinnen Williams﻿ knows that the Green & White have lost 14 straight games to their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, and he doesn't care.

Ahead of the Jets' Week 3 matchup with New England at MetLife Stadium, the All-Pro defensive tackle is focused on slowing the Patriots' "efficient" offensive attack and starting a new streak of Jets victories.

"I am not really paying attention to anything like that," Williams said. "I am just focused on getting better every day and learning from this past week and what we can do now. This is a new team with a new mindset and a new everything when it comes down to it. The only thing we are focused on this year and this game."

Head coach Robert Saleh echoed the sentiment: "I get what happened in the past, but looking at the past and dwelling on the past and what could have been, is just taking away from what we can do now. … Yes, it's New England and it's a division game and the past is the past, but all our focus is on today, trying to be our best version of ourselves, so we can find a way to get this one on Sunday."

The Jets fell to the Cowboys, 30-10, in Week 2 and allowed 26 first downs and 382 total yards. In a pair of matchups with the Patriots last season, the Jets' defense collected 12 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. In the two losses, Williams, en route to his first team All-Pro season, had 2 sacks, 10 tackles and 4 QB hits.

Sunday will be an opportunity for the Jets' defense to bounce back against a New England offense that had. To start the season, the Patriots rank No. 22 in total points (37).