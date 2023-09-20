Quinnen Williams on Matchup with Patriots: 'This is a New Team with a New Mindset'

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams knows that the Green & White have lost 14 straight games to their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, and he doesn't care.
Ahead of the Jets' Week 3 matchup with New England at MetLife Stadium, the All-Pro defensive tackle is focused on slowing the Patriots' "efficient" offensive attack and starting a new streak of Jets victories.
"I am not really paying attention to anything like that," Williams said. "I am just focused on getting better every day and learning from this past week and what we can do now. This is a new team with a new mindset and a new everything when it comes down to it. The only thing we are focused on this year and this game."
Head coach Robert Saleh echoed the sentiment: "I get what happened in the past, but looking at the past and dwelling on the past and what could have been, is just taking away from what we can do now. … Yes, it's New England and it's a division game and the past is the past, but all our focus is on today, trying to be our best version of ourselves, so we can find a way to get this one on Sunday."
The Jets fell to the Cowboys, 30-10, in Week 2 and allowed 26 first downs and 382 total yards. In a pair of matchups with the Patriots last season, the Jets' defense collected 12 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. In the two losses, Williams, en route to his first team All-Pro season, had 2 sacks, 10 tackles and 4 QB hits.
Sunday will be an opportunity for the Jets' defense to bounce back against a New England offense that had. To start the season, the Patriots rank No. 22 in total points (37).
"We have got to execute," William said. "We had a lot of extra third downs against Dallas that we could have gotten off the field. We must communicate. When we communicate, I feel like we are the No. 1 defense in the NFL."
During the Patriots 0-2 start – first since 2001 – QB Mac Jones has been sacked 6 times, tied for second most in the NFL, and been taken down on 5.9% of his drop backs. Despite the pressure, Jones leads the league in pass attempts (66) and completions (96) and has thrown for 547 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
"They are dominant man," Williams said. "They have a great quarterback in Mac Jones. He can throw the ball anywhere he wants too, and he can run a little bit."
The Patriots struggles on the ground have forced the offense to lean on Jones and his arm. New England ranks 23rd in rushing yards (242), 20th in yards per attempt (20) and 18th in attempts (47).
However, Patriots starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been difficult to contain the past two seasons and Williams is not underestimating the challenge. Stevenson has run for 75 yards on 27 attempts this year but totaled 1,461 all-purpose yards and 6 touchdowns in 2022.
"They have a great offensive front," Williams said. "And a great powerful running back. He runs the ball tough and runs the ball hard. They move the ball efficiently."
Williams had a quiet game by his standards against Dallas with six tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks. Against the Patriots Sunday, he plans to get back on the right track.
"We just must be willing," Williams said. "Willing to get better. Willing to play hard. Willing to do every single thing we can do as a group to achieve our goals as a team."
