Quinnen Williams Feels He 'Did Good' but His Best as a Jet Is Yet to Come

However, one part of being a locker room leader is not making excuses. Williams has never alibied his or his unit's performance, but we can provide a few reasons for some struggles. Quinnen's foot injury got him off to a slow start and his shoulder injury and the COVID protocols but a dent in his performance down the stretch. Carl Lawson, who showed every sign of being the top-end edge rusher the Jets needed after signing him as an unrestricted free agent, went down in camp with his Achilles injury, and up-and-comer Bryce Huff missed half the season with injuries.

Williams said his shoulder is "OK, man, everything's going in the right direction," and said he's not having surgery.

Then the now-fourth-year pro did something else that leaders do, which is to mention his teammates in discussing the defense's future, and not his teammates along the front line.

"Guys like [CB Brandin] Echols, who had a phenomenal year as a rookie. He made a few mistakes here and there, but you can see he's grown a lot and got a lot of confidence," Williams said. "Guys like Bryce Hall, a good player who defnitely gained confidence from his rookie year. Guys like Quincy Williams [Quinnen's older brother, of course] coming in and having a 100-plus tackle season and making big plays here and there. And you've got guys like C.J. [Mosley], man, who's an all-pro and a great leader."

And like a budding leader himself, Williams didn't disclose the details but he explained what it will take for him and his defensive mates and his team to take that leap to the next level.