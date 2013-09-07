Transactions

Quinn Released, Lansanah Signed from P-Squad

Sep 07, 2013 at 07:06 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The Jets will dress two quarterbacks on Sunday as Mark Sanchez has already been ruled out with a shoulder injury and Brady Quinn was released Saturday afternoon. With the open spot, New York's AFC representative elevated LB Danny Lansanah from the practice squad.

Quinn, who signed with us on Monday, practiced with the Green & White throughout the week. During his Friday news conference, Rex Ryan indicated that he preferred not to dress three quarterbacks.

"If you're planning on playing your third quarterback, you're probably not going to win. That's generally the reason," he said. "There are guys that can help on special teams, there are guys who can help in different roles and things like that. That's why, unless you have an injury going in, normally you don't dress three."

Both of the Jets' Week 1 quarterbacks — starter Geno Smith and first-year backup Matt Simms — will suit up for NFL regular-season game action for the first time.

The 6'1", 255-pound Lansanah, who is 28 years old, was in the team's training camp at SUNY Cortland. He was a longshot to make the roster but turned in several outstanding plays in the preseason. He was released on final cuts day, then was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3.

Lansanah now will wear uniform No. 51.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

