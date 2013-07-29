QBs Targeting Jeremy Kerley Early, Often

Kerley is not worrying himself about the quarterback competition that has captivated fans and media alike since the team arrived at training camp last week. He understands that it is the receiver's job to make plays regardless of who is under center.

"I think the good thing is you don't have to worry about who is throwing to you," he said. "Both guys throw a great ball so we just have to worry about winning reps."

The 24-year-old Kerley, who led the Jets with 56 receptions and 827 receiving yards last season, feels the West Coast offense brought in by new coordinator Marty Mornhinweg will enable him to use his skillset to create separation and find holes in the opponents' secondary.

"The West Coast offense allows wide receivers to do a lot of things. It gives us a lot of room to work and make plays," he said after the Jets' second practice in full pads. "Being a slot receiver, I get a chance to wiggle a little more and create separation."

Kerley, the fifth-round pick in 2011 out of TCU, has shown that he can be dynamic in areas outside of his normal wide receiver position. His continued use on special teams, particularly as a punt returner has allowed him to showcase his ability as a downfield ball carrier. The Texas native snapped a team streak of 119 consecutive games without a punt-return touchdown when he weaved his way down the field for a 68-yard score against the Bills in Week 1 last season. Success in the return game is something that Kerley hopes to carry over into the 2013 regular season.

"I hope so. Everything I do, I try to be effective," he said. "I try to be an asset to the team, whether it is special teams or running routes. Whatever they want me to do, I feel I can be successful."