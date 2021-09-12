QB Zach Wilson Shows Fearlessness, Relentlessness in Jets' Opening-Day Loss

Wilson did just that in the second half as he climbed off the Panthers' new FieldTurf surface. The big plays he made — in conjunction with WR Corey Davis — were a pair of strong touchdown strikes to his new No. 1 wideout and new favorite receiver. The second one, a rope to Davis on a 1-on-1 end zone out route, cut the Jets' deficit to the final score of 19-14. The two-point conversion pass fell short and it was an unclimbable uphill battle for the Green & White from there.

But Davis finished with 97 yards on five catches, while Denzel Mims came on late and contributed a 40-yard catch and run when he was turned loose by the Panthers' pass defense to set up the second Davis score. Tight ends had six receptions.

And the second-half passing and drive numbers, certainly not hard evidence but still suggestive that Wilson makes quick improvements under fire, were impressive. In the final 30 minutes he completed 14 of 21 for 174 yards, including his two TD tosses, for a 123.9 rating. From zero touchdowns on six full first-half series, he upped the ante to two TDs on five second-half drives.

Head coach Robert Saleh, working his first game as the Jets head coach, saw the same qualities he saw in No. 2 during the offseason and preseason.

"He's only going to get better from this," Saleh said. "There were so many missed opportunities, even on his end, with regards to just letting it rip and getting the ball out. Even on his interception, he just didn't put the zip that he needed to put on it. The worst-case scenario, the corner was in great shape, he probably would've batted it down anyway. But he tossed up a lollipop. So a lot of great things for him to learn off of."

Two divergent issues came up in just that one hard sack by DT Derrick Brown. One was how well Wilson took the hit, held onto the ball, bounced up, and completed two more passes for the second score. The other was the protection, which left Wilson under the gun too often.