QB Sam Darnold: 'We Have to Adjust to Their Adjustments'

Jets QB Sam Darnold looked like he had not missed a beat -- even though he had been sidelined for two games with a shoulder injury -- in the first half of Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. The Jets built a 10-0 lead and the vibes were good, if not great, as they reverberated through a stadium bereft of fans.

"It was great to get back out there," Darnold told reporters after the game. "In the first half I felt we were into a rhythm, but we have to execute better and put some points up on the board."

Darnold and the Jets got off to an impressive start, taking the opening kickoff and using 11 plays to cover 67 yards to the Bills' 11 before the drive stalled in the red zone. Sergio Castillo, kicking for the injured Sam Ficken, came on to convert a 29-yard field goal. The drive ate up 6:14.

After Buffalo missed a field goal, the Jets drove to the Bills' 18, but rookie L'Michal Perine was stopped for a 1-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 play. On the previous play, third-and-11, Darnold connected with rookie WR Denzel Mims for 10 yards. Mims, playing in his first game of the season after enduring nagging hamstring injuries, caught 4 passes in the first half for 42 yards -- showing the speed and hands that made him the Jets' second-round draft pick last April. Mims caught his first pass as a professional, for 5 yards, on the game's opening drive.

"I was excited after that first catch," Mims said. "I had a big grin." He added: "It felt good. I always tell myself I can make plays."

The Jets made the score 10-0 late in the second quarter when Perine scored the first TD of his NFL career on a 5-yard scamper around right end, reaching out with his left hand and smartly touching the ball to the pylon. The run completed a 7-play, 80-yard drive. On the drive, Darnold and Mims collaborated on two completions -- moving 16 yards on a first-and-10 play and then for 11 yards on a second-and-11 play to the Buffalo 19-yard line. Perine scored five plays later.