QB Joe Flacco on His Sunday Start for the Jets: 'I Want to Play More Than Ever'

Joe Flacco said it last year in his first tour of duty in green and white and he said it again after Wednesday's practice, his first as the next starting quarterback for the Jets when they host the Dolphins at home on Sunday:

"I don't know if I'm surprised about anything in this league anymore."

Not that he won't be ready to rock 'n' roll after head coach Robert Saleh announced earlier in the day that with Zach Wilson still rehabbing his knee and Mike White coming off a four-interception showing vs. Buffalo, Flacco would be the starter for the Jets' next game, with White backing him up.

"Listen, I want to play in this league. Anytime you want to go out there and get on the field, you're excited about it," Flacco said. "At the same time, Mike's a good friend, and I thought he played really well when he was in there. And it's a part of this league that you go through struggles. So I think you can see the personal relationship part of it as well.

"You never know what's going to happen."

Saleh explained his reasoning for his QB switch before practice. Why Flacco? he was asked.

"Joe is just that veteran," Saleh said. "One of the reasons we went and got Joe is for the experience part of it. Not only for the playing ability, but for the room, but also for situations like this. Miami has a dynamic coverage system as it pertains to defense with zero and all the different coverages they run. Joe's kind of been there, done that, and has just kind of a steadying experience that we thought would put us in the best position to win."

The coach was also asked why he was taking the ball out of White's hands after making a strong defense of the third-year signal-caller during Monday media availability.