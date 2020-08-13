Q&A with Jets OL Greg Van Roten: On Growing Up On Long Island and More

Throughout the summer, the Jets' editorial staff is takinga deeper dive into the personalities, interests and lives of players off the field. This series will serve as a gateway for fans to get to know the players on the Green & White. We continue with OL Greg Van Roten.

You grew up locally on Long Island. What is your hometown known for?GVR: Something people would know Long Beach for is they have a polar bear plunge every year on the day of the Super Bowl. I haven't participated the last couple of years, and hopefully I don't get to participate this year either.

What is one word people used to describe you when you were younger?

GVR: A "skootch," which is you're charming, you're sarcastic, you're a skootch. I would still define myself like that.

What jobs did you have growing up in high school?

GVR: I used to work for a nursery growing plants, and I would help people to their cars during sales if they had big trees or a lot of flowers. I also worked at my high school as a summer camp counselor. Then, I had a brief stint of working at a pizza place at a major national chain, but that lasted about seven days because it was too much.

What is your gameday ritual during the season?

GVR: The last couple of years, you stay at the hotel before the game, and for home games there was a group of us that would always drive to the stadium and listen to music and get there early. Then I would go hot tub, stretch out a little bit, get my ankles taped and walk around the field. I like to go out on the field before the game starts, and not a lot of guys do that. I just like to walk around the stadium when it's empty and get a feel for the place, especially if I play for that team or if it's new that I haven't been to yet.