Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of '21 Nominees Include 10 with Jets Connections

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced 130 Modern Era nominees to be included in the Hall's Class of 2021. And among that large group is a solid contingent of 10 former players with ties to the Jets. The list includes:

John Abraham: One of the top pass rushers in Jets history. Began his career as the Green & White's second of four first-round picks in 2000 and played six seasons through 2005 at RDE, compiling 53.5 sacks, before moving on to Atlanta for seven seasons and Arizona for a final two years.

Josh Cribbs: The all-purpose WR/RB/KR/PR played his first eight NFL seasons with the Browns, then made single-season stops with the Jets in '13 and the Colts in '14.

Alan Faneca: Began his career as the Steelers' first-round draft choice and perennial Pro Bowl/All-Pro at left guard. Played two 16-start seasons for the Jets in 2008 and '09. Finished his exemplary career with the Cardinals. Was a HOF finalist last year.

D'Brickashaw Ferguson: Compiled an impressive résumé of excellence and durability in his 10 Jets seasons. He started all 167 games (including playoffs) for the team in that span at left tackle and played in the Pro Bowl after the '09, '10 and '11 seasons. First year of HOF eligibility.

James Hasty: Was the Jets' third-round selection in the 1988 draft and got his career off and flying with the Green & White, for whom he played in and started 111 games from 1988-94 and had 24 interceptions. Played six more seasons with Kansas City plus one game in 2001 with Oakland.

Nick Lowery: Was Kansas City's highly reliable kicker from 1980-93. Finished his career with three seasons on the Jets from 1994-96.

Derrick Mason: Had 943 receptions for 12,061 yards and 66 TDs for Tennessee and Baltimore from 1997-2010. Split 12 games with the Jets and Texans in his final season of 2011.

Tim McDonald: Pro Bowl safety for the Cardinals and 49ers from 1987-99. Didn't play for the Jets but served on Rex Ryan's coaching staff as defensive backs coach in the 2013 and '14 seasons.

Lorenzo Neal: The Jets were the second of the consummate fullback's seven teams in a 16-year career. He played in all 16 games for the 1997 Green & White.

Matt Turk: Punted for six different franchises from 1995-2011. Was the Jets' punter for the 2002 season.