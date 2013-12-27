Pro Bowl: Mo Wilkerson, Nick Mangold First Alternates

Nick Mangold, selected to play in four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2008-11, has also come in as first alternate at center.

Antonio Cromartie, who played in the game last year for the first time as a Jet, was named a second alternate at cornerback.

The announcement of the 2014 Pro Bowl players was made tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access Pro Bowl Players Revealed."

This year's Pro Bowl will be played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday, Jan. 26, with the opening kickoff at 7 p.m. ET and the game televised live on NBC.

Jets players could still reach Hawaii in the coming weeks as players ahead of them in the voting at their position opt out of the game due to injury or are on a team that has won its conference championship game and is going to play in the Super Bowl the following Sunday, Feb. 2, at MetLife Stadium.