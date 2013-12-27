Pro Bowl: Mo Wilkerson, Nick Mangold First Alternates

Dec 27, 2013 at 10:27 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The New York Jets found out this evening that despite the excellent individual seasons some of their players are having, no one on the team was named to the initial list of Pro Bowl selections, although two players were named first alternates and one was named second alternate.

Muhammad Wilkerson, thought by many, including head coach Rex Ryan, to be on his way to his first NFL all-star game appearance, was named first alternate at defensive end, once the fans', players' and coaches' votes were tallied and combined.

Nick Mangold, selected to play in four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2008-11, has also come in as first alternate at center.

Antonio Cromartie, who played in the game last year for the first time as a Jet, was named a second alternate at cornerback.

The announcement of the 2014 Pro Bowl players was made tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access Pro Bowl Players Revealed."

This year's Pro Bowl will be played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday, Jan. 26, with the opening kickoff at 7 p.m. ET and the game televised live on NBC.

Jets players could still reach Hawaii in the coming weeks as players ahead of them in the voting at their position opt out of the game due to injury or are on a team that has won its conference championship game and is going to play in the Super Bowl the following Sunday, Feb. 2, at MetLife Stadium.

For the first time ever, the Pro Bowl will be "unconferenced." Instead of the AFC vs. NFC matchup that has been the format since 1971, players were selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players. Players will be assigned to teams during the first-ever Pro Bowl Draft on NFL Network on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

