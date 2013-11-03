POSTGAME: We Have a Group That's Willing

On the next-man-up philosophy of the offense…**

Those guys did a great job. It started with our preparation. We knew we had some guys down so we took it upon ourselves to get into the classroom a little bit extra. It's something we do week to week but we did it extra this week just to get guys on the same page because it's key to have those guys out there making plays. I think Greg Salas, I think Zach Sudfeld, those guys stepped up to the plate and did a tremendous job for us.

On how he thinks he played today…

I think I did a pretty good job of managing situations, not trying to force the ball, knowing when to tuck the ball and run, knowing when to get the ball out of my hands versus the pressure look or even throw it away. I think not having so many negative plays and negative yardage, I think that's something that really helped us today because many times we were able to flip field position with punts and it helped our defense out going up against a really good offense

On deciding when to run or pass…

Yeah, I've got to watch the film on that. Some of those decisions are 50-50. My first instinct is always to try and extend plays and find guys open down the field because usually that's when guys find creases and get open. It's not always going to be the first read. You're right, I had an opportunity to maybe run and was able to find some lanes later on in the game. I think it helped us out.

On if the playcalling was too conservative late in the game…

I don't think so. I think our running game was working for us all game and we lean on our offensive line, especially in those situations. You want to run the ball and you want to make those guys stop you. We were able to run the ball. They did a great job of stopping us, but looking back on it, I think it was the right playcall because of just the way we were running the ball all game.

On Chris Ivory's performance…

Tremendous, tremendous. He broke a few long runs, he ran tough as he always does. It's just good to have him out there and see him carrying the offense, which is something that he and Nick and the guys on the offensive line did.

On how much easier it makes his job when the running game is working…

It makes it tremendously easy. Not only are we not in third-and-long situations, putting ourselves in tough situations, but it's wearing down the defensive line. Those guys have a ton of pass rushers. Those two guys they have on the edge are two of the best in the league at getting to the quarterback. The way we ran the ball, we were able to kind of neutralize that and it gave us some opportunities to take shots down the field and to do other things. But the way we ran the ball really, I think, carried the offense today.

On his mindset going into the bye week…

We've got to get guys healthy. I think every man needs to take time to rest their bodies and really recover because we've got a lot more games ahead of us so guys have got to take care of their bodies, get into the film room, study up on our next opponent and just continue to work. Guys are going to continue to work hard and I know we're going to improve because the consistency, which is something that I think we've been lacking, is starting to get there. Every guy's got to become more consistent and just continue to put the work in.

On if he was looking forward to this game to get over last week's loss…

Of course. The way that we played last week, I don't think that is reflective of the type of team that we are. Take nothing away from the opponent last weekend, I hate to go back to that, but it's always good to get back out on the field and kind of put those things behind you, that bad taste that you have in your mouth, you've got to put it behind you. To go up against another good team and to get a victory, I think, is a big boost for the team.

On what he'll be doing during the bye week…

Studying. Studying.

RB CHRIS IVORY

On if it meant more to win against the Saints…

No, it didn't. You treat every game the same. It always feels good to come out with a win.

On if he made a statement against his former team…

I think I did well with the opportunities I had today. I went with my role today and we won. You guys want me to say that, but that's just not how it feels. I really look at it just like another game.

On the win today…

Everybody played well collectively. Everybody did what they had to do, did their job well, and came out on top.

On if the team's inconsistency is a sign of a young team…

I don't think it's a sign of a young team. The games we've lost, things just haven't fallen in place. Maybe we didn't play as well, but we played well this game and we're moving on.

DE QUINTON COPLES

On if Coach Ryan addressed playing his brother as one of the messages to the team before the game…

No, it wasn't so much about his brother. At the end of the day he was focused on us winning the game. We went in with the game plan. It was nothing about him beating his brother, although he takes pride in doing that. It was more about making sure we set a statement and do things the Jet way.

On the tackle he made on the fourth-and-inches end-around…

I trust my brothers, [Sheldon] Richardson, Muhammad Wilkerson, Snacks [Damon Harrison], and Kenrick Ellis was out there. I wasn't so much worried about him running up the middle. I was worried about the pitch pass or him pulling it in and throwing the ball down field on a play action. My job is to make sure the pitch pass doesn't get outside of me and to make sure that I get to the quarterback. I saw him go for the play-action reverse and then I just had to make the tackle.

On his thoughts when Drew Brees handed it off on the end-around…

I was thinking that he was going to put it away and throw the ball, but when he handed it off my eyes just got big because I knew I was going to run right through him.

On the significance of the win…

It gives us momentum going into a bye week, but we've got to make sure that we're getting better. We've got to go back tomorrow, study our mistakes, and move forward throughout the week. This is a big win for us. That was a great team that we just beat. We're just looking forward to the future and getting back after this bye week.

DE MUHAMMAD WILKERSON

On the performance of the defense…

We knew we had to bounce back from a tough loss that we had last week. Everybody was fundamentally sound, ready to get going for this game and everybody executed well, all three phases, offense, defense and then special teams.

On the interceptions…

Great. First couple of weeks we were having a hard time creating turnovers and we got some today, so that was good. That definitely helped out, giving the ball back to the offense.

On Quinton Coples…

He did a great job getting pressure. All the guys did up front. "Q" definitely had a breakout game today and we expect that from him every week.

On the team's success in getting to Drew Brees…

We knew he's a short quarterback and we knew, obviously, he's an elite quarterback and getting him off his mark would get him rattled. And I think we did that, getting pressure on him, hits, sacks and overthrows and batted balls. Credit to the whole defense being disruptive.

DT SHELDON RICHARDSON

On the significance of beating a team like the Saints…

We're just trying to go into the bye week with a win and we did that. They're a great team, Drew Brees, tough quarterback, crafty, knows how his offensive line's blocking, knows his protections, had a few mistakes in the first quarter. He kept on fighting. He wouldn't let us ease up at all.

On the team getting more consistent…

We just have to keep going, keep the momentum going, use the bye week to recover a little bit, get our bodies back and keep it going, keep this momentum.

On if the focus was to make Drew Brees uncomfortable in the pocket…

Most definitely. We knew he had trouble seeing over the line. It showed. It seemed like the first couple of series he was looking over the offensive line. Mo [Muhammad Wilkerson], Q [Quinton Coples], those guys just getting back there, I got back there a few times, but we all put in our work today.

CB ANTONIO CROMARTIE

On if he views the victory as a statement game…

We're not worried about making statements to anybody. Honestly, we're worried about ourselves and what we can do as a team. We believe in every single guy that's in here. We understand that if we play up to our standards and up to our abilities, we can go far with this team.

On finding consistency the rest of the season…

Honestly, just going out and playing fundamental football. You have to understand you're going to have the ups and downs, but at the end of the day, it's about going out and just playing fundamentally sound football and technique football. So if everybody is going, doing their job and trusting in the next guy beside them that he's going to do his job to the best of his ability, then that's what it's really all about.

On making the interception after giving up a touchdown to Jimmy Graham…

It was good, It was really just a point of going out and making a play. The touchdown I gave up, I should have stayed outside leverage, but he made a great catch on it, he attacked the ball. You just have to forget about those and get going.

CB DEE MILLINER

On the defensive effort today…

It was a big win. Everybody played together. We came out to fight. We wanted to get back on track after last week. We played terribly. We wanted to get back on track playing Jets football.

On defending against Drew Brees…

You just want to go out there and put some people in his face on the front end and stay on our guys in coverage and stay over the top. We did a good job of that. Everybody came out and communicated. We did what we were supposed to do on defense. The offense controlled the tempo of the game. The running backs did a great job running the ball. The line blocked. Everybody came out and played team ball and we got a victory.

On building off this win…

We'll try to stay consistent with our play. Everybody is going into the bye week. Everybody is trying to get recovered and come back out to play. We have a division game [at Buffalo] and hopefully we can get a win.

WR DAVID NELSON

On the effect Chris Ivory's 52-yard run had on the team…

It gave Chris confidence, it gave our offensive line confidence, it gave our coaching staff confidence that we can run the ball. To get the ball out of your 4-yard line and go to plus-50, that's huge.

On Coach Mornhinweg's ability to put players in position to succeed…

I'm so blown away by Marty and how he continues to manage his players. He's truly a player-friendly coach. I've been part of a couple of offenses where the coordinator will put plays in and the players have to play to what he wants. Marty does a great job of figuring out what you do well and putting you in a position to do that. I think you're seeing that.

Every week we have a different guy step up and make big plays. He does a great job of figuring out his players' strengths and putting them in that position. Greg [Salas] did a great job today, Chris did a great job, and Zach [Sudfeld] did a phenomenal job. So I think his flexibility in what he can do and what he's able to do is huge. His players respect that and appreciate that.

On if getting explosive plays is an aspect Mornhinweg emphasizes…

Yeah, that was the best part about it was most of them came in the running game. Usually a good play in the running game is a 4- or 5-yard gain. You continue to manage the game and make sure you're getting positive yards to set up third-and-1, third-and-2. The fact that we're getting 20, 30, even one 50-yard run, those are huge. It really puts the defense on their heels because they don't know what's going on.