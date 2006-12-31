Post-Game Notes

Washington extends for the line





Team Notes

The Jets finished the regular season 10-6, the ninth time the franchise has recorded at least 10 wins in a season.

The Jets have earned a playoff berth for the 12th time. The Jets are 8-10 in postseason play.

The Jets are 4-4 in NFL Wild Card Playoff games and have won their last two.

The Jets closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak, their first since Nov.-Dec. 2004.

The Jets have now won five of six games for the first time since 2004.

The Jets were 6-2 in the second half of the 2006 season.

The Jets finished the 2006 regular season with a 7-5 record versus the AFC.

The Jets have now defeated the Raiders three straight times.

The Jets finished the season six games better than the 2005 season (10-6 from 4-12).

The Jets have 27 players with playoff experience (with Jets unless otherwise noted):

Matt Chatham.............. 11 games............ (NE 01, 03, 04, 05)

Kimo von Oelhoffen.... 10 games............ (PIT 01, 02, 04, 05)

Bobby Hamilton........... 8 games.............. (98; NE 01, 03)

Eric Barton................... 7 games.............. (Oak 01, 02; NYJ 04)

Andre Dyson................ 7 games.............. (TEN 01, 02; SEA 05)

James Hodgins........... 7 games.............. (STL 99, 00, 01)

Hank Poteat................. 7 games.............. (PIT 01; NE 02, 04)

Justin McCareins........ 6 games.............. (TEN 02, 03; NYJ 04)

James Dearth.............. 5 games.............. (01, 02, 04)

Shaun Ellis................... 5 games.............. (01, 02, 04)

Chris Baker................. 4 games.............. (02, 04)

Brad Kassell................ 4 games.............. (TEN 02, 03)

Chad Pennington........ 4 games.............. (02, 04)

Bryan Thomas............. 4 games.............. (02, 04)

Kevan Barlow.............. 3 games.............. (SF 01, 02)

Laveranues Coles....... 3 games.............. (01, 02)

Pete Kendall................ 3 games.............. (ARI 99; NYJ 04)

B.J. Askew................... 2 games.............. (04)

David Barrett............... 2 games.............. (04)

Erik Coleman.............. 2 games.............. (04)

Jerricho Cotchery........ 2 games.............. (04)

Victor Hobson............. 2 games.............. (04)

Brandon Moore........... 2 games.............. (04)

Rashad Moore............ 2 games.............. (SEA 04)

Dewayne Robertson... 2 games.............. (04)

Jonathan Vilma........... 2 games.............. (04)

Derrick Blaylock.......... 1 game................ (KC 04)

This is the 8th time this season that the Jets have not allowed a TD in the first half and the first time this season the Jets did not allow a touchdown in a game since November 28, 2004 in the Jets' 13-3 win at Arizona.

The 209 yards allowed by the Jets was the lowest total the Jets allowed this season and the lowest since last year's Raiders game, when the Jets allowed 179 total yards in their 26-10 victory (12/11/05). The 12 first downs allowed are tied for the lowest against the Jets this season (Chicago 11/19).

Player Notes

With his ninth completion of the first half, QB Chad Pennington became the fourth Jets' QB to complete 300 passes in a season (Testaverde- 328 in 2000; Todd 308 in 283, O'Brien 300 in 1986). For the season, Pennington finished with 485 pass attempts (sixth all-time in Jets history), 313 completions (second all-time) and 3,352 yards (eighth all-time).

CB David Barrett's forced fumble was his first since Week One at Tennessee and also the 10th of his career.

CB Hank Poteat recovered his first fumble of the season and the fourth of his career, the first since 2002 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With his one-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, TE Chris Baker tied his career-high of four touchdown receptions, set back in 2004.

S Erik Coleman notched the 300th tackle of his career with his first tackle. He finished the day with four tackles and 303 on his career.

The 18-yard punt return by Raiders' CB Chris Carr was the longest punt return the Jets have allowed this season. The Jets are the only team in the NFL that did not allow a punt return of more than 20 yards in the 2006 season.

S Kerry Rhodes dropped Aaron Brooks in the second quarter for his fifth sack of the season (-8). Rhodes' five sacks are the most sacks by a Jets DB since Brian Washington recorded six sacks in 1995.

Rhodes' four tackles gave him 200 tackles for his career.

RB Leon Washington (53 yards on the day, 650 on the season) had the fourth-best rushing total for a Jets' rookie RB. He moved ahead of Blair Thomas (620) and Freeman McNeil (623) with is performance today. His 15- yard touchdown run was his fourth of the season.

With his three successful field goals, K Mike Nugent connected on 18 straight field goal attempts and 23-of-the-past-24. That streak is the second longest in Jets history. The longest is held by Pat Leahy with 22, 1985-86. Nugent finished the regular season with 106 points.

WR Laveranues Coles (2-24) set a new personal best with 91 receptions (91-1,098-6) in 2006. He moved into eighth place on the Jets' all-time receiving yards list with 4,445 as a Jet.

Jets WRs Laveranues Coles (91-1,098-6) and Jerricho Cotchery (82-961-6) finished with 173 receptions, the highest combined total for two receivers in Jets history.

DE Bobby Hamilton picked up his first fumble recovery of the season late in the fourth when Eric Barton sacked Aaron Brooks in the fourth quarter.

LB Eric Barton picked up his fourth sack of the season while simultaneously picking up his 100th tackle. Barton concluded the night with four tackles.

S Eric Smith picked up his second interception of the season in the fourth quarter.

RB Cedric Houston started his first game of the season. He finished with 16 carries for 44 yards.